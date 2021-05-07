Last updated on .From the section European Football

Hazard scored 110 goals in over 350 appearances during his time at Chelsea

Real Madrid forward Eden Hazard has apologised for laughing with Chelsea players after his side were knocked out of the Champions League semi-finals.

The former Chelsea man, 30, was seen joking and smiling with his former team-mates at the final whistle.

Hazard said on Instagram it was "not my intention to offend Real Madrid fans".

Hazard was substituted before full-time after failing to have an impact on the game, which the Spanish giants lost 2-0 as Chelsea progressed 3-1 on aggregate.

Hazard, who left Stamford Bridge in 2019, has received much criticism from Real Madrid fans and the Spanish media, with some calling for him to be transferred.

Hazard helped Chelsea, who will face Manchester City in an all-English Champions League final, to two Premier League and two Europa League trophies.

The Belgian, who has scored only four goals in 40 appearances for Real, said it was "always my dream to play for Real Madrid and I came here to win".

They are second in La Liga with four games to go, two points behind local rivals Atletico Madrid.