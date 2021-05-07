Last updated on .From the section Premier League

Manchester United fans were protesting against the Glazers' ownership of the club

Jurgen Klopp says protests are "fine if they are completely peaceful" after Liverpool's game against Manchester United on Sunday was postponed.

United fans protested outside the ground against the Glazer family's ownership of the club before a number managed to break into the stadium.

Fans need to "be careful and calm down", said the Liverpool boss.

"Was I surprised these kind of things happened? No, I'm an absolute believer in democracy," he added.

"It means I am happy that people want to tell their opinion, that's completely fine."

But while Klopp supported fans' right to protest, he expressed disappointment over reports of violence and damage.

"I heard some policemen got injured - these kinds of things should not happen for sure. You shouldn't break down the doors," added the German.

"To tell the world what you think about things is completely fine, as long as it is completely peaceful and as far as I know it wasn't completely peaceful and then it is not right any more."

The postponement, and Chelsea's win over Fulham, means Liverpool are seven points behind the fourth-place London club in the race for a Champions League spot.

The rearranged fixture, in an already packed schedule, will be played on Thursday, 13 May.

A win over Southampton on Saturday (20:15 BST) could see the Reds move up to sixth.