Shelley Kerr has been working as a pundit on BBC Scotland's football coverage

Former Scotland head coach Shelley Kerr has been appointed technical lead of England Women's 'how we play' coaching strategy.

The 51-year-old Scot will manage its implementation across England's national teams and national coaches.

Kerr, a former Arsenal, Hibernian and Kilmarnock ladies manager, stood down as Scotland boss in December after more than three years in charge.

She led the national team to their first Women's World Cup in 2019.

Since her departure Kerr has been a regular pundit on BBC Scotland television and radio.

Doncaster Rovers Belles, Kilmarnock, Hibs and Spartans were among the clubs for whom former centre-half Kerr played during a career that garnered 59 Scotland caps.

Starting her coaching career with Kilmarnock, she moved on to Spartans and Scotland Under-19s before leading Arsenal to FA Women's Cup and Continental Cup triumphs.

She resigned after a poor start to the 2014 season but later that year become the first woman to manager a British senior men's side when she took charge of Stirling University's Lowland League team.

Appointed Scotland head coach in April 2017, Kerr led her side to 2019 Women's World Cup qualification but left after failure to qualify for the Euro 2021 finals.

In her new role, she will report to the FA's head of women's technical, Kay Cossington, as they look to support England's aim of winning a major tournament.