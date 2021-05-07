Knockbreda will host Crusaders in the second round of the Irish Cup on Saturday

Knockbreda have appealed against a £2,000 fine issued by the Irish FA for alleged "multiple and serious breaches" of Covid protocols.

The fine relates to a video posted by the club after their Irish Cup first round win over Newington last Saturday.

The IFA's Challenge Cup committee deemed the Championship club had breached social distancing, among other areas of non-compliance.

Knockbreda are set to host Crusaders in the second round on Saturday.

"The changing room protocols state the following: social distancing (at least 2m between you and anyone outside of your household) must be adhered to at all times; pre match briefings must not be held in the changing room; half-time team talks must not be held in the changing room; player treatment must not take place in the changing room, and face coverings must be worn at all times while in the changing room (except when in shower area)," said the IFA.