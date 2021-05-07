Last updated on .From the section England

Sarina Wiegman led the Netherlands to victory in the Women's Euros in 2017

Sarina Wiegman's first match as England women's head coach will be a 2023 World Cup qualifier at home to North Macedonia on 17 September.

The Lionesses then play Luxembourg away four days later before games against Northern Ireland and Latvia in October.

Wiegman will take charge of the Lionesses after overseeing the Netherlands at the Olympics in August.

"I really hope by that time Covid will be a distant memory and the fans will be able to support us," said Wiegman.

Hege Riise has been interim boss since Phil Neville's departure in January and will also take charge of Team GB in Tokyo.

England's final qualifier will be at home to Luxembourg on 6 September, 2022, while Austria are the other side drawn in Group D.

The group winners qualify automatically for the World Cup in Australia and New Zealand with the runners-up going into a play-off.

"It is very exciting to know our route to the World Cup, which will start with a home match against North Macedonia," added Wiegman after England's route to the finals was confirmed on Friday.

"However, we all have other duties to fulfil in Tokyo first, so for now I wish Hege, the team and the entire staff the very best."