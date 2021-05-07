Last updated on .From the section St Mirren

Manager Jim Goodwin has told his players to channel the frustration from January's League Cup semi-final

Scottish Cup: St Mirren v St Johnstone Venue : Hampden Park Date: Sunday, 9 May Kick-off : 14:15 BST Coverage : Watch on BBC One Scotland; listen on BBC Radio Scotland; live text coverage on the BBC Sport website & app

St Mirren will use the hurt of their League Cup semi-final defeat to drive them on in their Scottish Cup last-four tie with St Johnstone, says Jim Goodwin.

The Paisley side were edged out 1-0 by Livingston back in January.

Goodwin says merely reaching two semi-finals would not constitute a successful season.

"I have spoken to quite a few of the players individually," the St Mirren boss said.

"I've talked to some of the experienced ones within the group about these opportunities not coming around very often and for us to have two semi-finals in one season is a great achievement, but for me it's not the sign of a successful season.

"It'll be a successful season if we go one step further this time around.

"But we have had conversations with the lads just to remind them of how difficult that particular game was when we lost to Livingston. And there's no doubt the players won't want to experience that again."

Meanwhile, St Mirren defender Marcus Fraser has signed a new two-year deal with the club.

"He's been a star performer for us since day one really," Goodwin added. "He'll no doubt be in the running for player of the year award as well."