Newport County reached the 2019 League Two play-off final, losing to Tranmere. The two sides could potentially meet in this season's play-offs.

Newport County boss Mike Flynn says he "would have bitten your hands off" had he been offered the situation his side find themselves in with a game to go in the League Two campaign.

Fifth-placed Newport know a point at relegated Southend in their final game would be enough for a play-off berth.

Flynn's remit before the season was to secure EFL survival, but the Exiles are now hoping for much more.

"If we get to the play-offs it will have been a fantastic season," he said.

Newport can finish as high as fourth in League Two, but if they are defeated at Southend they will be relying on one of Tranmere, Forest Green Rovers or Exeter City slipping up to ensure they do not slip to eighth, one place outside the play-offs.

"Hopefully, we can get a positive result. You don't always get what you deserve in life, let alone football, it has a habit of kicking you," Flynn told BBC Sport Wales.

"At the start of the season my remit was to keep the team in the league. We've done that easily. This season we have had a more competitive budget, but money doesn't guarantee you success.

The race for the play-offs continues into the final weekend of the League Two season, with Salford and Exeter still in with a shout of a top-seven place

"I'd have bitten your hand off for this position at the start of the season.

"It's another game we need to get a result in. It was so close last weekend and I'm expecting another tough game. Hopefully we can get the right result.

"We've got to make sure we are right at it as well as sticking to what we have been doing all season."