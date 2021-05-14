Southampton v Fulham

Last updated on .From the section Premier League

Southampton's Jan Bednarek could miss the visit of Fulham because of an injury sustained against Crystal Palace

TEAM NEWS

Defender Jan Bednarek is a doubt for Southampton, having been withdrawn at half-time in Tuesday's win over Crystal Palace because of an ankle injury.

Ryan Bertrand and Oriol Romeu remain unavailable.

Fulham - whose relegation was confirmed after defeat against Burnley on Monday - have no fresh injury concerns.

Tom Cairney is still out but fellow midfielder Harrison Reed has recovered from an ankle injury and could face his former club.

LAWRO'S PREDICTION

Southampton looked sharp against Liverpool last weekend and could easily have left Anfield with a draw, then Danny Ings came back to fire them to victory over Crystal Palace on Tuesday.

I'd expect Saints to get the better of Fulham too but, considering the Cottagers have been relegated, they are not a bad side at all.

Fulham's slow start obviously didn't help but even when they improved they didn't get the results their performances often deserved. They are going down, but at least they had a good go at staying up.

Prediction: 2-0

Lawro's full predictions v 1Xtra DJ Ace

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

Southampton have lost just one of the past eight Premier League meetings, winning three and drawing four.

Fulham have only won one of their past 30 league visits to Southampton (D8, L21).

There has only been one away win in 15 Premier League encounters.

Southampton

Southampton have won once in five matches, drawing one and losing three.

They have earned the fewest points (14) and conceded the most goals (43) in the Premier League this calendar year.

Ralph Hasenhuttl's side have lost 13 of 17 league games since beating Liverpool in January.

Saints have only kept one clean sheet in their last 18 league matches.

They have lost just three of their last 43 Premier League home fixtures against sides starting the day in the relegation zone.

Fulham