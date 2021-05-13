Premier League
BurnleyBurnley12:30LeedsLeeds United
Venue: Turf Moor

Burnley v Leeds United

Leeds United captain Liam Cooper gesticulates
Leeds captain Liam Cooper has recovered from a muscle problem but isn't guaranteed an immediate return to the starting line-up according to head coach Marcelo Bielsa

TEAM NEWS

Recent Burnley absentees Robbie Brady and Kevin Long look set to miss out once more on Saturday.

Defender Charlie Taylor could make his 100th Premier League appearance for the Clarets against his former club.

Leeds United captain Liam Cooper - who has missed the past four games because of suspension and then injury - is available.

Kalvin Phillips, Raphinha and Rodrigo are also pushing for recalls after recently returning to fitness.

Burnley's Chris Wood celebrates

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

  • Burnley could win four consecutive home league matches against Leeds for the first time.
  • However, Leeds are vying to earn an unprecedented fourth straight top-flight victory in this fixture.
  • Burnley host Leeds in a top-flight match for the first time since September 1975, when the visitors won 1-0.

Burnley

  • Burnley could set an outright club record of nine consecutive top-flight home league games without a win.
  • They last endured a nine-match winless league run at home in the third tier in 1998-99.
  • The Clarets have lost their last four home Premier League games at Turf Moor in May.
  • Burnley's four victories in their past 16 league fixtures have all come away.
  • Chris Wood scored in his only Burnley appearance so far against former club Leeds - an 89th-minute penalty in a League Cup tie in September 2017.

Leeds United

  • Leeds have only lost one of their past eight league matches, winning four and drawing three.
  • They are the only side yet to draw a Premier League away game this season and are on a nine-match away league run without a clean sheet.
  • The Whites are one game away from equalling their club record of 24 consecutive away league games without a draw.
  • Patrick Bamford could become the first Whites player since Peter Lorimer in the 1974-75 campaign to score home and away against Burnley.
  • Bamford has been involved in 22 Premier League goals this season, providing 15 goals and seven assists.
  • Nine of those 15 goals have been scored in away matches.
  • Bamford is the first player in five seasons to score 15 Premier League goals for a promoted club.

Saturday 15th May 2021

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Man City35255572264680
2Man Utd352010568383070
3Leicester362061065442166
4Chelsea361810855332264
5West Ham351771155451058
6Liverpool34169957391857
7Tottenham351681161412056
8Arsenal361671350381255
9Everton34167114642455
10Leeds35155155353050
11Aston Villa34146144941848
12Wolves35129143547-1245
13Crystal Palace35118163759-2241
14Southampton35117174462-1840
15Burnley35109163347-1439
16Newcastle35109164058-1839
17Brighton35813143641-537
18Fulham35512182547-2227
19West Brom35511193268-3626
20Sheff Utd3552281862-4417
