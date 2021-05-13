Burnley v Leeds United

TEAM NEWS
Recent Burnley absentees Robbie Brady and Kevin Long look set to miss out once more on Saturday.
Defender Charlie Taylor could make his 100th Premier League appearance for the Clarets against his former club.
Leeds United captain Liam Cooper - who has missed the past four games because of suspension and then injury - is available.
Kalvin Phillips, Raphinha and Rodrigo are also pushing for recalls after recently returning to fitness.
MATCH FACTS
Head-to-head
- Burnley could win four consecutive home league matches against Leeds for the first time.
- However, Leeds are vying to earn an unprecedented fourth straight top-flight victory in this fixture.
- Burnley host Leeds in a top-flight match for the first time since September 1975, when the visitors won 1-0.
Burnley
- Burnley could set an outright club record of nine consecutive top-flight home league games without a win.
- They last endured a nine-match winless league run at home in the third tier in 1998-99.
- The Clarets have lost their last four home Premier League games at Turf Moor in May.
- Burnley's four victories in their past 16 league fixtures have all come away.
- Chris Wood scored in his only Burnley appearance so far against former club Leeds - an 89th-minute penalty in a League Cup tie in September 2017.
Leeds United
- Leeds have only lost one of their past eight league matches, winning four and drawing three.
- They are the only side yet to draw a Premier League away game this season and are on a nine-match away league run without a clean sheet.
- The Whites are one game away from equalling their club record of 24 consecutive away league games without a draw.
- Patrick Bamford could become the first Whites player since Peter Lorimer in the 1974-75 campaign to score home and away against Burnley.
- Bamford has been involved in 22 Premier League goals this season, providing 15 goals and seven assists.
- Nine of those 15 goals have been scored in away matches.
- Bamford is the first player in five seasons to score 15 Premier League goals for a promoted club.