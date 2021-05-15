National League
WeymouthWeymouth15:00AltrinchamAltrincham
Venue: Bob Lucas Stadium

Weymouth v Altrincham

Last updated on .From the section National League

Match report to follow.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Sutton United39239766343278
2Torquay39238864352977
3Stockport392012765293672
4Hartlepool392010959392070
5Notts County381891156381863
6Chesterfield391951556411562
7Halifax391881360481262
8Bromley391711115749862
9Wrexham3817101155361961
10Eastleigh371511114136556
11Dag & Red39168154845356
12Boreham Wood381216104639752
13Maidenhead United371410135752552
14Solihull Moors37156164845351
15Aldershot38156175153-251
16Yeovil38146185262-1048
17Altrincham38119184054-1442
18Weymouth38106224260-1836
19Wealdstone3996244493-4933
20Woking3988233862-2432
21King's Lynn3878234185-4429
22Barnet3766253182-5124
23Dover00000000
View full National League table

Top Stories

Elsewhere on the BBC