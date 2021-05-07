Scottish Gossip: Rangers, Celtic, Aberdeen, Hibernian, St Mirren, Ross County
Scottish FA president Rod Petrie has hit out at Rangers chief Stewart Robertson over "inaccuracies" in his interview about the possibility of introducing Colts teams. (Scottish Sun)
Aberdeen are poised to make a move to bring Clark Robertson back to Pittodrie while defender Mikey Devlin is set to be offered a short-term deal. (Press & Journal)
Hapoel Be'er Sheva are keen on Celtic midfielder Nir Bitton, with Maccabi Tel Aviv also interested in taking the Israel international back home. (Scottish Sun)
Ibrox legend Ally McCoist reckons Rangers could get up to £30m if they're forced to sell star winger Ryan Kent in the summer. (Daily Record)
German side VfL Bochum have joined the race for Rangers playmaker Ianis Hagi, according to reports in his native Romania. (Scottish Sun)
Christian Doidge insists former Hibs manager John Collins was wrong to say his strike partner Kevin Nisbet does not work hard enough off the ball. (Daily Record)
St Mirren boss Jim Goodwin calls for the five substitutes rule to be made permanent - to help Scottish clubs develop younger players. (Herald)
Brighton vow to get Republic of Ireland Ireland defender Shane Duffy "back on his feet" after an unsuccessful loan spell at Celtic. (Scotsman)
Fleetwood Town's highly-rated teenager Josh Feeney is attracting interest from a host of English Premier League clubs and Celtic. (Daily Mail)
Ross County manager John Hughes has no complaints over his touchline ban which will force him to sit in the stand for the Staggies' two remaining Premiership matches. (Press & Journal)