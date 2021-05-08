Last updated on .From the section Irish

Paul Heatley and his Crusaders team-mates will face either Glentoran or Cliftonville in the quarter-finals

Crusaders will travel to the winners of the second round tie between Irish Cup holders Glentoran and Cliftonville in the quarter-finals of this year's competition on Tuesday night.

The Glens and the Reds face off in Saturday's 17:30 BST kick-off.

Larne will host Carrick Rangers in an east Antrim derby, while Loughgall, conquerors of Warrenpoint Town, are rewarded with a home tie with Linfield.

Ballymena United have home advantage over Championship outfit Dergview.

All ties are scheduled for Tuesday 11 May.

Irish Cup quarter-finals

Larne v Carrick Rangers

Loughgall v Linfield

Glentoran v Cliftonville or Crusaders

Ballymena United v Dergview