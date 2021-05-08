Borussia Dortmund v RB Leipzig

Goal! Borussia Dortmund 1, RB Leipzig 0. Marco Reus (Borussia Dortmund) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the high centre of the goal. Assisted by Thorgan Hazard.
Formation 4-2-3-1
Formation 3-1-4-2
Marco Reus (Borussia Dortmund) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Marcel Sabitzer (RB Leipzig).
Corner, Borussia Dortmund. Conceded by Willi Orban.
Attempt blocked. Marco Reus (Borussia Dortmund) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Jadon Sancho.
Attempt saved. Hwang Hee-Chan (RB Leipzig) left footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Foul by Benjamin Henrichs (RB Leipzig).
Marco Reus (Borussia Dortmund) wins a free kick on the left wing.
First Half begins.
Lineups are announced and players are warming up.
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Bayern Munich
|31
|22
|5
|4
|86
|40
|46
|71
|2
|RB Leipzig
|32
|19
|7
|6
|55
|26
|29
|64
|3
|B Dortmund
|32
|18
|4
|10
|67
|42
|25
|58
|4
|Wolfsburg
|32
|16
|10
|6
|54
|32
|22
|58
|5
|Frankfurt
|31
|15
|11
|5
|62
|47
|15
|56
|6
|B Leverkusen
|32
|14
|9
|9
|51
|35
|16
|51
|7
|Union Berlin
|32
|11
|14
|7
|47
|38
|9
|47
|8
|B Mgladbach
|31
|12
|10
|9
|59
|46
|13
|46
|9
|Stuttgart
|32
|11
|9
|12
|54
|52
|2
|42
|10
|Freiburg
|31
|11
|8
|12
|45
|46
|-1
|41
|11
|Hoffenheim
|32
|9
|10
|13
|45
|50
|-5
|37
|12
|Mainz
|31
|9
|8
|14
|34
|50
|-16
|35
|13
|Augsburg
|32
|9
|6
|17
|32
|49
|-17
|33
|14
|Werder Bremen
|32
|7
|10
|15
|34
|51
|-17
|31
|15
|Hertha Berlin
|30
|7
|9
|14
|38
|49
|-11
|30
|16
|Arminia Bielefeld
|31
|8
|6
|17
|23
|51
|-28
|30
|17
|Köln
|31
|7
|8
|16
|32
|56
|-24
|29
|18
|Schalke
|31
|2
|8
|21
|18
|76
|-58
|14