German Bundesliga
B DortmundBorussia Dortmund1RB LeipzigRB Leipzig0

Borussia Dortmund v RB Leipzig

Line-ups

B Dortmund

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 35Hitz
  • 26Piszczek
  • 16Akanji
  • 15Hummels
  • 13Guerreiro
  • 23Can
  • 8Dahoud
  • 32Reyna
  • 11Reus
  • 7Sancho
  • 10T Hazard

Substitutes

  • 1Bürki
  • 6Delaney
  • 14Schulz
  • 19Brandt
  • 20Carvalho
  • 24Meunier
  • 27Tigges
  • 30Passlack
  • 36Knauff

RB Leipzig

Formation 3-1-4-2

  • 1Gulácsi
  • 16Klostermann
  • 5Upamecano
  • 4Orban
  • 44Kampl
  • 39Henrichs
  • 25Olmo
  • 7Sabitzer
  • 3Angelino
  • 11Hwang Hee-Chan
  • 10Forsberg

Substitutes

  • 6Konaté
  • 8Haidara
  • 9Poulsen
  • 19Sørloth
  • 21Kluivert
  • 22Mukiele
  • 23Halstenberg
  • 27Laimer
  • 33Martínez
Referee:
Daniel Siebert

Match Stats

Home TeamB DortmundAway TeamRB Leipzig
Possession
Home66%
Away34%
Shots
Home2
Away1
Shots on Target
Home1
Away1
Corners
Home1
Away0
Fouls
Home0
Away2

Live Text

  1. Goal!

    Goal! Borussia Dortmund 1, RB Leipzig 0. Marco Reus (Borussia Dortmund) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the high centre of the goal. Assisted by Thorgan Hazard.

  2. Post update

    Marco Reus (Borussia Dortmund) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  3. Post update

    Foul by Marcel Sabitzer (RB Leipzig).

  4. Post update

    Corner, Borussia Dortmund. Conceded by Willi Orban.

  5. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Marco Reus (Borussia Dortmund) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Jadon Sancho.

  6. Post update

    Attempt saved. Hwang Hee-Chan (RB Leipzig) left footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.

  7. Post update

    Foul by Benjamin Henrichs (RB Leipzig).

  8. Post update

    Marco Reus (Borussia Dortmund) wins a free kick on the left wing.

  9. Kick Off

    First Half begins.

  10. Post update

    Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Saturday 8th May 2021

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Bayern Munich31225486404671
2RB Leipzig32197655262964
3B Dortmund321841067422558
4Wolfsburg321610654322258
5Frankfurt311511562471556
6B Leverkusen32149951351651
7Union Berlin32111474738947
8B Mgladbach311210959461346
9Stuttgart32119125452242
10Freiburg31118124546-141
11Hoffenheim32910134550-537
12Mainz3198143450-1635
13Augsburg3296173249-1733
14Werder Bremen32710153451-1731
15Hertha Berlin3079143849-1130
16Arminia Bielefeld3186172351-2830
17Köln3178163256-2429
18Schalke3128211876-5814
View full German Bundesliga table

