Last updated on .From the section Irish

Jay Donnelly congratulates brother and scorer Rory after the striker's headed finish

Glentoran striker Rory Donnelly scored against former club Cliftonville as the Irish Cup holders won 1-0 to set up a quarter-final against Crusaders.

Donnelly headed in from Dale Gorman's corner in the second half to secure a deserved Oval victory.

Cliftonville rarely threatened while Donnelly had a first-half goal ruled out for a high foot.

Gorman, Jay Donnelly and Ciaran O'Connor went close as the Glens dominated the second half.

It was a repeat of last year's semi-final and again the east Belfast side came out on top to progress in a competition they have won three times in the last decade.

Glens boss Mick McDermott was named Manager of the Month for April on Saturday and he watched his side make a strong start on Saturday evening.

Ruled out

Donnelly wheeled away in celebration after hitting the net from close range but referee Andrew Davey blew his whistle for a high foot from the forward.

It developed into a cagey, disjointed first half with few chances and the weather provided the drama with a torrential downpour immediately followed by bright sunshine.

Cliftonville midfielder Rory Hale tussles with Gael Bigirimana for the ball at the Oval

The hosts went on to control the second half but only after almost gifting Cliftonville a goal just after the restart.

Rory Hale was inches away from intercepting Luke McCullough's weak backpass before the ball was gratefully collected by keeper Rory Brown.

The main action would come at the other end as Aaron McCarey kept out Rory Donnelly's strike and Jay Donnelly saw his header deflected over from the resulting corner.

McCarey came to the visitor's rescue again by tipping wide a Gorman drive arrowing in to the top corner, but he was finally beaten on 56 minutes.

Oval breakthrough

Donnelly rose at the nearpost to meet Gorman's pinpoint delivery and head into the Cliftonville net.

McCarey was in action again to deny Ciaran O'Connor before the Reds finally sparked into life in injury time as they pressed for an equaliser.

Appeals for a penalty, after Paul O'Neill went down in the box, were turned down and then Michael McCrudden squandered Cliftonville's best chance by lifting the ball over both Rory Brown and the crossbar.

Glentoran can look forward to an Oval showdown with the Crues on Tuesday night while the wait for a first Irish Cup triumph since 1979 goes on for the Reds.