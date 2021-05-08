Last updated on .From the section Northampton

Jon Brady has been with Northampton since 2016

Relegated Northampton Town have appointed interim boss Jon Brady as their new permanent manager.

The 46-year-old has been in charge since 10 February, when the Cobblers sacked Keith Curle.

Northampton, whose relegation from League One was confirmed last week, have won five of their 19 games with Brady at the helm.

"Jon has impressed us with his work since taking caretaker charge," said chairman Kelvin Thomas.

"All of the statistics have shown improvement with the players Jon inherited.

"We score more goals per game, we concede fewer, our points per game is higher and our performances have been better.

"We are all disappointed we weren't able to avoid relegation but we felt we saw improvements in the work with the management team."

Marc Richards will stay on as first-team coach, while the club say they are also planning on making an external appointment of an assistant manager in "the coming weeks".