Joss Labadie has made 121 league appearances for Newport since joining the club in 2016

Newport County must wait to see what part Joss Labadie can play in the League Two play-offs after he limped off against Southend.

Exiles skipper Labadie suffered a gash to the knee in Saturday's 1-1 draw.

Boss Mike Flynn says Newport, who will face Forest Green Rovers in the play-offs, are concerned over the 30-year-old midfielder's fitness.

"He's got to go to Southend hospital now and possibly have an operation," Flynn told BBC Radio Wales.

"It's such an innocuous injury. The stud has gone through the skin. But they can't stop the bleeding so it looks like it's gone through to muscle.

"I am hoping it's not too deep. If it is that much deeper then he is done for the season."

Labadie has made 41 appearances in 2020-21, scoring five goals.

The play-off semi-finals take place on Thursday, 20 May and Sunday, 23 May.