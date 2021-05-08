Last updated on .From the section Leyton Orient

Jobi McAnuff captained the O's to promotion back to the English Football League in 2019

Leyton Orient interim manager Jobi McAnuff will not be offered the job on a permanent basis next season.

McAnuff, 39, oversaw the final 16 games of the season after the sacking of Ross Embleton, winning six and guiding Orient to 11th in League Two.

However, O's chairman Nigel Travis said the club want a manager with experience at League One and League Two level.

"We have had contact with a number of potential candidates and are aiming to move forward swiftly," he added.

Former Wimbledon, Reading and Orient winger McAnuff was appointed interim manager in February and concluded his spell in charge on Saturday with a 3-0 defeat at Salford City.

"Jobi achieved some excellent results as our manager and we are sure he will prove successful in his future career," Travis said.

"But we haven't achieved what we'd wanted to this season and we feel that in order to take us to the next level we need to start again in a number of areas."