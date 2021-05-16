Scottish Premiership
HamiltonHamilton Academical0KilmarnockKilmarnock1

Hamilton Academical v Kilmarnock

Scottish Premiership

Hamilton Academical

Starting XI

  1. Squad number31Player nameSmith
    Average rating

    4.55

  2. Squad number6Player nameHamilton
    Average rating

    6.45

  3. Squad number16Player nameMartin
    Average rating

    4.90

  4. Squad number3Player nameMcMann
    Average rating

    3.43

  5. Squad number11Player nameSmith
    Average rating

    2.40

  6. Squad number4Player nameStirling
    Average rating

    1.00

  7. Squad number2Player nameOdoffin
    Average rating

    2.20

  8. Squad number15Player nameHughes
    Average rating

    4.43

  9. Squad number18Player nameMimnaugh
    Average rating

    2.80

  10. Squad number21Player nameMunro
    Average rating

    4.60

  11. Squad number7Player nameAnderson
    Average rating

    5.40

Substitutes

    No players have been substituted yet

Kilmarnock

Starting XI

  1. Squad number16Player nameDoyle
    Average rating

    6.14

  2. Squad number22Player nameMillen
    Average rating

    7.00

  3. Squad number5Player nameBroadfoot
    Average rating

    7.89

  4. Squad number14Player nameRossi
    Average rating

    9.70

  5. Squad number3Player nameHaunstrup
    Average rating

    8.90

  6. Squad number6Player namePower
    Average rating

    8.38

  7. Squad number8Player nameDicker
    Average rating

    8.44

  8. Squad number29Player nameBurke
    Average rating

    9.10

  9. Squad number10Player nameKiltie
    Average rating

    8.78

  10. Squad number19Player namePinnock
    Average rating

    8.60

  11. Squad number28Player nameLafferty
    Average rating

    7.87

Substitutes

    No players have been substituted yet

Line-ups

Hamilton

Formation 3-4-2-1

  • 31Smith
  • 6Hamilton
  • 16Martin
  • 3McMann
  • 11Smith
  • 4Stirling
  • 2Odoffin
  • 15Hughes
  • 18Mimnaugh
  • 21Munro
  • 7Anderson

Substitutes

  • 5Easton
  • 14Trafford
  • 17Stanger
  • 20Moyo
  • 22Gourlay
  • 24Thomas
  • 26Redfern
  • 27Hodson
  • 32Smith

Kilmarnock

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 16Doyle
  • 22Millen
  • 5Broadfoot
  • 14Rossi
  • 3Haunstrup
  • 6Power
  • 8Dicker
  • 29Burke
  • 10Kiltie
  • 19Pinnock
  • 28Lafferty

Substitutes

  • 2McGowan
  • 7McKenzie
  • 9Oakley
  • 12Whitehall
  • 18Waters
  • 21Mulumbu
  • 23Rogers
  • 24Medley
  • 27Tshibola
Referee:
Kevin Clancy

Match Stats

Home TeamHamiltonAway TeamKilmarnock
Possession
Home58%
Away42%
Shots
Home2
Away1
Shots on Target
Home0
Away1
Corners
Home1
Away0
Fouls
Home2
Away4

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Offside, Kilmarnock. Alan Power tries a through ball, but Kyle Lafferty is caught offside.

  2. Post update

    Offside, Kilmarnock. Gary Dicker tries a through ball, but Greg Kiltie is caught offside.

  3. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Lewis Smith (Hamilton Academical) left footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Ronan Hughes.

  4. Post update

    Scott McMann (Hamilton Academical) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  5. Post update

    Foul by Greg Kiltie (Kilmarnock).

  6. Post update

    Lewis Smith (Hamilton Academical) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  7. Post update

    Foul by Brandon Haunstrup (Kilmarnock).

  8. Post update

    Hand ball by Ronan Hughes (Hamilton Academical).

  9. Post update

    Jamie Hamilton (Hamilton Academical) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  10. Post update

    Foul by Kyle Lafferty (Kilmarnock).

  11. Post update

    Attempt missed. Kyle Munro (Hamilton Academical) left footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Lewis Smith.

  12. Post update

    Offside, Kilmarnock. Chris Burke tries a through ball, but Kyle Lafferty is caught offside.

  13. Goal!

    Goal! Hamilton Academical 0, Kilmarnock 1. Mitchell Pinnock (Kilmarnock) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Ross Millen with a cross.

  14. Post update

    Corner, Hamilton Academical. Conceded by Ross Millen.

  15. Post update

    Foul by Alan Power (Kilmarnock).

  16. Post update

    Ben Stirling (Hamilton Academical) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  17. Post update

    Alan Power (Kilmarnock) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  18. Post update

    Foul by Lewis Smith (Hamilton Academical).

  19. Kick Off

    First Half begins.

  20. Post update

    Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Rangers383260921379102
2Celtic382211578294977
3Hibernian381891148351363
4Aberdeen381511123638-256
5St Johnstone381112153646-1045
6Livingston38129174254-1245
7Motherwell38139163953-1448
8St Mirren381112153745-845
9Dundee Utd381014143250-1844
10Kilmarnock38106224254-1236
11Ross County38106223366-3336
12Hamilton3879223466-3230
View full Scottish Premiership table

