Hamilton Academical v Kilmarnock

Offside, Kilmarnock. Alan Power tries a through ball, but Kyle Lafferty is caught offside.
Hamilton Academical
Kilmarnock
Line-ups
Hamilton
Formation 3-4-2-1
- 31Smith
- 6Hamilton
- 16Martin
- 3McMann
- 11Smith
- 4Stirling
- 2Odoffin
- 15Hughes
- 18Mimnaugh
- 21Munro
- 7Anderson
Substitutes
- 5Easton
- 14Trafford
- 17Stanger
- 20Moyo
- 22Gourlay
- 24Thomas
- 26Redfern
- 27Hodson
- 32Smith
Kilmarnock
Formation 4-2-3-1
- 16Doyle
- 22Millen
- 5Broadfoot
- 14Rossi
- 3Haunstrup
- 6Power
- 8Dicker
- 29Burke
- 10Kiltie
- 19Pinnock
- 28Lafferty
Substitutes
- 2McGowan
- 7McKenzie
- 9Oakley
- 12Whitehall
- 18Waters
- 21Mulumbu
- 23Rogers
- 24Medley
- 27Tshibola
- Referee:
- Kevin Clancy
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home58%
- Away42%
- Shots
- Home2
- Away1
- Shots on Target
- Home0
- Away1
- Corners
- Home1
- Away0
- Fouls
- Home2
- Away4
Live Text
Post update
Post update
Offside, Kilmarnock. Gary Dicker tries a through ball, but Greg Kiltie is caught offside.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Lewis Smith (Hamilton Academical) left footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Ronan Hughes.
Post update
Scott McMann (Hamilton Academical) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Greg Kiltie (Kilmarnock).
Post update
Lewis Smith (Hamilton Academical) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Brandon Haunstrup (Kilmarnock).
Post update
Hand ball by Ronan Hughes (Hamilton Academical).
Post update
Jamie Hamilton (Hamilton Academical) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Kyle Lafferty (Kilmarnock).
Post update
Attempt missed. Kyle Munro (Hamilton Academical) left footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Lewis Smith.
Post update
Offside, Kilmarnock. Chris Burke tries a through ball, but Kyle Lafferty is caught offside.
Goal!
Goal! Hamilton Academical 0, Kilmarnock 1. Mitchell Pinnock (Kilmarnock) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Ross Millen with a cross.
Post update
Corner, Hamilton Academical. Conceded by Ross Millen.
Post update
Foul by Alan Power (Kilmarnock).
Post update
Ben Stirling (Hamilton Academical) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Alan Power (Kilmarnock) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Lewis Smith (Hamilton Academical).
Kick Off
First Half begins.
Post update
Lineups are announced and players are warming up.