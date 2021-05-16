Motherwell v Ross County

Foul by Tyler Magloire (Motherwell).
Motherwell
- Squad number13Player nameKellyAverage rating
5.43
- Squad number33Player nameO'DonnellAverage rating
6.42
- Squad number40Player nameMagloireAverage rating
6.25
- Squad number4Player nameLamieAverage rating
5.63
- Squad number5Player nameMcGinleyAverage rating
5.57
- Squad number7Player nameO'HaraAverage rating
7.19
- Squad number8Player nameCrawfordAverage rating
7.40
- Squad number37Player nameFoleyAverage rating
7.71
- Squad number11Player nameHastieAverage rating
7.84
- Squad number9Player nameLongAverage rating
7.35
- Squad number44Player nameColeAverage rating
6.50
Ross County
- Squad number1Player nameLaidlawAverage rating
6.86
- Squad number23Player nameNaismithAverage rating
6.60
- Squad number15Player nameWatsonAverage rating
7.83
- Squad number25Player nameDonaldsonAverage rating
7.64
- Squad number3Player nameTremarcoAverage rating
6.60
- Squad number22Player nameTillsonAverage rating
7.17
- Squad number11Player nameVigursAverage rating
6.50
- Squad number18Player nameKellyAverage rating
9.51
- Squad number20Player nameSpittalAverage rating
7.75
- Squad number26Player nameWhiteAverage rating
6.60
- Squad number7Player nameGardyneAverage rating
7.17
Line-ups
Motherwell
Formation 4-3-2-1
- 13Kelly
- 33O'Donnell
- 40MagloireBooked at 3mins
- 4Lamie
- 5McGinley
- 7O'Hara
- 8Crawford
- 37Foley
- 11Hastie
- 9Long
- 44Cole
Substitutes
- 3Carroll
- 12Fox
- 14Lawless
- 15Maguire
- 18Dunne
- 26Cornelius
- 27Johnston
- 31Gallagher
- 32Watt
Ross County
Formation 4-3-3
- 1Laidlaw
- 23Naismith
- 15Watson
- 25Donaldson
- 3TremarcoBooked at 33mins
- 22Tillson
- 11VigursBooked at 1mins
- 18Kelly
- 20Spittal
- 26White
- 7Gardyne
Substitutes
- 6Draper
- 8Shaw
- 10Maouche
- 17Charles-Cook
- 19Lakin
- 21Hilton
- 24Paton
- 28Andreu
- 44Wright
- Referee:
- Steven McLean
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home45%
- Away55%
- Shots
- Home4
- Away6
- Shots on Target
- Home1
- Away0
- Corners
- Home0
- Away2
- Fouls
- Home4
- Away5
Live Text
Keith Watson (Ross County) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Booking
Carl Tremarco (Ross County) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Carl Tremarco (Ross County).
Jake Hastie (Motherwell) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Offside, Motherwell. Mark O'Hara tries a through ball, but Devante Cole is caught offside.
Attempt missed. Sam Foley (Motherwell) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left. Assisted by Jake Hastie.
Attempt blocked. Chris Long (Motherwell) right footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked.
Offside, Ross County. Coll Donaldson tries a through ball, but Blair Spittal is caught offside.
Michael Gardyne (Ross County) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Nathan McGinley (Motherwell).
Foul by Jordan Tillson (Ross County).
Robbie Crawford (Motherwell) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt missed. Stephen Kelly (Ross County) right footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the left.
Attempt missed. Michael Gardyne (Ross County) left footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Jordan White.
Offside, Ross County. Keith Watson tries a through ball, but Michael Gardyne is caught offside.
Attempt blocked. Keith Watson (Ross County) header from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Blair Spittal with a cross.
Corner, Ross County. Conceded by Ricki Lamie.
Jordan White (Ross County) hits the bar with a right footed shot from the centre of the box.
Corner, Ross County. Conceded by Robbie Crawford.