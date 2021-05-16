Scottish Premiership
MotherwellMotherwell1Ross CountyRoss County0

Motherwell v Ross County

Last updated on .From the section Scottish Premiership

Motherwell

Starting XI

  1. Squad number13Player nameKelly
    Average rating

    5.43

  2. Squad number33Player nameO'Donnell
    Average rating

    6.42

  3. Squad number40Player nameMagloire
    Average rating

    6.25

  4. Squad number4Player nameLamie
    Average rating

    5.63

  5. Squad number5Player nameMcGinley
    Average rating

    5.57

  6. Squad number7Player nameO'Hara
    Average rating

    7.19

  7. Squad number8Player nameCrawford
    Average rating

    7.40

  8. Squad number37Player nameFoley
    Average rating

    7.71

  9. Squad number11Player nameHastie
    Average rating

    7.84

  10. Squad number9Player nameLong
    Average rating

    7.35

  11. Squad number44Player nameCole
    Average rating

    6.50

Substitutes

    No players have been substituted yet

Ross County

Starting XI

  1. Squad number1Player nameLaidlaw
    Average rating

    6.86

  2. Squad number23Player nameNaismith
    Average rating

    6.60

  3. Squad number15Player nameWatson
    Average rating

    7.83

  4. Squad number25Player nameDonaldson
    Average rating

    7.64

  5. Squad number3Player nameTremarco
    Average rating

    6.60

  6. Squad number22Player nameTillson
    Average rating

    7.17

  7. Squad number11Player nameVigurs
    Average rating

    6.50

  8. Squad number18Player nameKelly
    Average rating

    9.51

  9. Squad number20Player nameSpittal
    Average rating

    7.75

  10. Squad number26Player nameWhite
    Average rating

    6.60

  11. Squad number7Player nameGardyne
    Average rating

    7.17

Substitutes

    No players have been substituted yet

Line-ups

Motherwell

Formation 4-3-2-1

  • 13Kelly
  • 33O'Donnell
  • 40MagloireBooked at 3mins
  • 4Lamie
  • 5McGinley
  • 7O'Hara
  • 8Crawford
  • 37Foley
  • 11Hastie
  • 9Long
  • 44Cole

Substitutes

  • 3Carroll
  • 12Fox
  • 14Lawless
  • 15Maguire
  • 18Dunne
  • 26Cornelius
  • 27Johnston
  • 31Gallagher
  • 32Watt

Ross County

Formation 4-3-3

  • 1Laidlaw
  • 23Naismith
  • 15Watson
  • 25Donaldson
  • 3TremarcoBooked at 33mins
  • 22Tillson
  • 11VigursBooked at 1mins
  • 18Kelly
  • 20Spittal
  • 26White
  • 7Gardyne

Substitutes

  • 6Draper
  • 8Shaw
  • 10Maouche
  • 17Charles-Cook
  • 19Lakin
  • 21Hilton
  • 24Paton
  • 28Andreu
  • 44Wright
Referee:
Steven McLean

Match Stats

Home TeamMotherwellAway TeamRoss County
Possession
Home45%
Away55%
Shots
Home4
Away6
Shots on Target
Home1
Away0
Corners
Home0
Away2
Fouls
Home4
Away5

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Foul by Tyler Magloire (Motherwell).

  2. Post update

    Keith Watson (Ross County) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  3. Booking

    Carl Tremarco (Ross County) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  4. Post update

    Foul by Carl Tremarco (Ross County).

  5. Post update

    Jake Hastie (Motherwell) wins a free kick on the right wing.

  6. Post update

    Offside, Motherwell. Mark O'Hara tries a through ball, but Devante Cole is caught offside.

  7. Post update

    Attempt missed. Sam Foley (Motherwell) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left. Assisted by Jake Hastie.

  8. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Chris Long (Motherwell) right footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked.

  9. Post update

    Offside, Ross County. Coll Donaldson tries a through ball, but Blair Spittal is caught offside.

  10. Post update

    Michael Gardyne (Ross County) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  11. Post update

    Foul by Nathan McGinley (Motherwell).

  12. Post update

    Foul by Jordan Tillson (Ross County).

  13. Post update

    Robbie Crawford (Motherwell) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  14. Post update

    Attempt missed. Stephen Kelly (Ross County) right footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the left.

  15. Post update

    Attempt missed. Michael Gardyne (Ross County) left footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Jordan White.

  16. Post update

    Offside, Ross County. Keith Watson tries a through ball, but Michael Gardyne is caught offside.

  17. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Keith Watson (Ross County) header from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Blair Spittal with a cross.

  18. Post update

    Corner, Ross County. Conceded by Ricki Lamie.

  19. Post update

    Jordan White (Ross County) hits the bar with a right footed shot from the centre of the box.

  20. Post update

    Corner, Ross County. Conceded by Robbie Crawford.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Rangers383260921379102
2Celtic382211578294977
3Hibernian381891148351363
4Aberdeen381511123638-256
5St Johnstone381112153646-1045
6Livingston38129174254-1245
7Motherwell38139163953-1448
8St Mirren381112153745-845
9Dundee Utd381014143250-1844
10Kilmarnock38106224254-1236
11Ross County38106223366-3336
12Hamilton3879223466-3230
View full Scottish Premiership table

