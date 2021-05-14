Tottenham Hotspur v Wolverhampton Wanderers

TEAM NEWS
Tottenham remain without defender Ben Davies, who is unlikely to feature again this season.
Interim head coach Ryan Mason has no fresh injury concerns as Spurs seek to improve their European prospects.
Wolves have Willy Boly and Marcal back in training but this weekend may come too soon for them.
Adama Traore could be in line for a return to the side following his goal as a substitute against Brighton last weekend.
LAWRO'S PREDICTION
Wolves have started to pick up a bit in the past few weeks, but it says a lot about their season that they probably still won't finish in the top half of the table.
It's hard to know exactly what to expect from Tottenham. On paper, they should win this game, but they will have to play a lot better than they did in their defeat by Leeds last time out.
Prediction: 2-0
FA Cup final & Premier League predictions: Lawro v 1Xtra DJ Ace
MATCH FACTS
Head-to-head
- Tottenham have lost half of their Premier League home games against Wolves. They only have a higher percentage of home defeats against Nottingham Forest (60%).
- Nuno Espirito Santo could become the first manager in Premier League history to win his first three away matches against Spurs.
Tottenham Hotspur
- Tottenham have won five of their past six home league games.
- Spurs have scored in 12 successive league games, the longest current run in the competition.
- They haven't lost at home against a team starting the day in the bottom half of the table in 19 attempts since a 1-0 defeat by Newcastle in August 2019 (W15, D4).
- Harry Kane has 21 goals and 13 assists this season. In terms of overall goal involvement, it's only bettered by his 29 goals and seven assists in 2016-17.
- Gareth Bale has scored all nine of his league goals this season at the Tottenham Hotspur stadium.
- He has now scored in seven successive home league starts spanning two spells with the club.
Wolverhampton Wanderers
- Wolves have won three of their past five matches in the Premier League, as many as they had managed in their previous 17 attempts.
- They have lost just twice in their last 10 away matches in all competitions (W3, D5).
- Since returning to the top tier in 2018-19, only Manchester United have won more points from losing positions than Wolves' 51.
- Adama Traore has two goals and two assists in his last six league games following a run of 35 matches without being directly involved in a goal.
- All seven of Traore's Premier League goals have been scored in the second half.