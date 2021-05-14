Tottenham Hotspur v Wolverhampton Wanderers

Last updated on .From the section Premier League

All nine of Gareth Bale's Premier League goals this season have come at the Tottenham Hotspur stadium

TEAM NEWS

Tottenham remain without defender Ben Davies, who is unlikely to feature again this season.

Interim head coach Ryan Mason has no fresh injury concerns as Spurs seek to improve their European prospects.

Wolves have Willy Boly and Marcal back in training but this weekend may come too soon for them.

Adama Traore could be in line for a return to the side following his goal as a substitute against Brighton last weekend.

LAWRO'S PREDICTION

Wolves have started to pick up a bit in the past few weeks, but it says a lot about their season that they probably still won't finish in the top half of the table.

It's hard to know exactly what to expect from Tottenham. On paper, they should win this game, but they will have to play a lot better than they did in their defeat by Leeds last time out.

Prediction: 2-0

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

Tottenham have lost half of their Premier League home games against Wolves. They only have a higher percentage of home defeats against Nottingham Forest (60%).

Nuno Espirito Santo could become the first manager in Premier League history to win his first three away matches against Spurs.

Tottenham Hotspur

Tottenham have won five of their past six home league games.

Spurs have scored in 12 successive league games, the longest current run in the competition.

They haven't lost at home against a team starting the day in the bottom half of the table in 19 attempts since a 1-0 defeat by Newcastle in August 2019 (W15, D4).

Harry Kane has 21 goals and 13 assists this season. In terms of overall goal involvement, it's only bettered by his 29 goals and seven assists in 2016-17.

Gareth Bale has scored all nine of his league goals this season at the Tottenham Hotspur stadium.

He has now scored in seven successive home league starts spanning two spells with the club.

Wolverhampton Wanderers