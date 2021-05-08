Scottish Gossip: Celtic, Hibernian, St Johnstone, Kenny McLean, Lyndon Dykes
Last updated on .From the section Scottish
Leicester City are ready to crank up their pursuit of Celtic striker Odsonne Edouard, with manager Brendan Rodgers placing the Frenchman high on his list of transfer targets. (Daily Record)
Striker Lyndon Dykes and midfielder Kenny McLean give Scotland boss Steve Clarke Euro 2020 injury concerns following the final day action in the English Championship. (Scotland on Sunday)
Teenager Josh Doig is no rush to leave Hibs after joining Scott Brown and Steven Fletcher on the list of Scottish Football Writers' Young Player of the year winners from Easter Road. (Scotland on Sunday)
St Johnstone are given boost ahead of today's Scottish Cup semi-final as former Scotland international Craig Bryson pens a new deal. (Courier)
Craig Conway is uncertain whether he will stay on at St Johnstone beyond the summer but the 36-year-old would love to bow out with another Scottish Cup winners' medal. (Herald)
Hibs striker Kevin Nesbit fires back at John Collins' "lazy" comments and sets his sights on Scottish Cup success after scoring in yesterday's semi-final victory. (Scottish Sun)
Hibs boss Jack Ross is full of praise for his side after their Hampden win over Dundee United and jokes that his new green cardigan will be back on for the Scottish Cup final. (Scottish Sun)
Former Celtic defender Charlie Mulgrew urges his old club to unearth the next Fraser Forster as he insists success depends on a good goalkeeper. (Daily Record)