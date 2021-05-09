Last updated on .From the section Irish

Tipton has placed a big emphasis on bringing through players from the youth ranks to the Ports senior squad

Portadown manager Matthew Tipton has agreed a five-year contract extension with the club as the job becomes a full-time position.

Tipton, 40, was appointed Ports boss in 2018 and guided the club to the Championship title last season.

During his time in charge, he has placed an emphasis on bringing the club's young players through and 18 have progressed to the senior squad.

"I feel that we are on the start of something special," said Tipton.

"It goes without saying I'm delighted that the club has seen fit to reward myself with this deal.

"I'm more impressed in the vision that the board is showing and the way that they see the club moving forward.

"The fact I'm now going to be full-time and based at the ground on a daily basis will also help to build better relationships with businesses, schools and the general public of Portadown and the surrounding areas."

Tipton's new deal will keep him at the Shamrock Park club until 2026.

The Welshman played for number of English Football League clubs including Oldham Athletic and Macclesfield Town and joined Dundalk in 2010 before a lengthy playing stint in the Irish League which began at Portadown and also included stints at Linfield, Ballymena United and Warrenpoint Town, where he was player-manager.