Karl Robinson was sent off in the 81st minute of the game at the Stadium of Light

Oxford United manager Karl Robinson has been handed a four-game touchline ban after being found guilty of improper conduct by the Football Association.

Robinson, 40, and Oxford have also been fined for incidents that took place in the U's match at Sunderland on 2 April.

Police were called at half-time as the U's alleged goalkeeper Jack Stevens had been headbutted in the tunnel.

Robinson's ban covers the entirety of the League One play-offs including a potential Wembley final.

He served the first match of the suspension on Sunday, watching from the stands as Oxford beat Burton to snatch sixth spot from Portsmouth on the final day of the regular season.

But the ban will prevent him from managing from the sidelines in the U's two-legged play-off semi-final against Blackpool as well as the final on 30 May, should Oxford progress.

"I'm proud of my players and will always back them, as will all of the staff. What happened at Sunderland should never have got to that stage," Robinson told Oxford's website. external-link

"I wanted the police called because of an incident at half-time, not of our making, that sparked what happened later. Had that happened, then events after the final whistle would have been very different.

"I won't apologise for the staff and players caring and looking after each other but in a very long season it was just one fleeting moment where the passion we all have for this club spilled over."

The suspension is separate to the one-match ban Robinson, who was sent off in the defeat at Sunderland, has already served for using abusive or insulting language to a match official during the game.

Both clubs were charged with failing to control their players, while Sunderland assistant manager Jamie McAllister was, like Robinson, charged with improper conduct.

The FA are yet to publish their decision over McAllister's charge.

The two sides could yet meet again this season in the play-off final, with Sunderland facing Lincoln City over two legs in the other semi-final.