Dale Gorman and Philip Lowry in aerial battle during Crusaders' 2-0 Premiership win over Glentoran in December

Sadler's Peaky Blinder Irish Cup quarter-finals Date: Tuesday, 11 May Kick-offs: 19:45 BST Coverage: Live video stream of Glentoran v Crusaders on BBC iPlayer and the BBC Sport website; Audio coverage of all four games on Radio Foyle DAB, BBC Sounds and the BBC Sport website; text commentary and in-play clips on the BBC Sport website

Crusaders manager Stephen Baxter says he is expecting a "big challenge" against holders Glentoran in Tuesday's Irish Cup quarter-final at the Oval.

The Glens are unbeaten in 13 games in all competitions ahead of the last eight encounter, which will be shown live on BBCiPlayer and the BBC website.

"We've had great games with them this season so we'll look forward to it," said Baxter.

"An away tie is not what you would want but you have to take what you get."

"We were pleased with our performance at Knockbreda so if we can produce that kind of display again on Tuesday night then we will have given it a good shot."

The Crues, Irish Cup winners in 2019, have won two of their three league encounters with the Glens this season, triumphing 1-0 and 2-0 at Seaview but going down 1-0 at the Oval.

Larne defeated Carrick 3-0 when the sides met at Inver Park last month

Meanwhile Carrick Rangers boss Niall Currie wants his team to "get in the faces" of derby rivals Larne in their cup quarter-final at Inver Park.

Carrick needed a penalty shootout to see off Intermediate side Bangor in Saturday's second round while Larne thumped Dollingstown 8-1.

"If I don't have belief in the team no-one will," said Currie.

"We'll try to keep it nice and tight, see if we can get in their faces and ruffle a few feathers."

He added: "We've played Larne many times at home and playing at our ground we are a completely different animal to playing at Inver Park, but the main thing is we are in the quarter-finals."

Ronan Hale bagged a hat-trick as Larne made much easier work of seeing off Intermediate opposition to continue their bid for a first ever Irish Cup triumph.

The pick of the goals from the Irish Cup second round

European ambition

Larne, who sit fourth in the Premiership, are targeting European qualification with the league and Irish Cup both offering a possible route.

The hosts will start as strong favourites against their lowly neighbours but Inver coach Tim McCann is predicting a tight encounter.

"The main thing you can ask from an Irish Cup draw is a home tie - who you get is irrelevant," said McCann, who won the Irish Cup three times as a player with Glentoran.

"It's a local derby and it's going to be very tough as playing against a Niall Currie team always is. They came through on Saturday, showing their mental strength and tenacity.

"We're chasing a European place, which would be massive for the club considering where we were three to four years ago.

"It would be a huge boost for the town and the Irish Cup is one way of getting there, but we will not be taking Larne lightly at all."

Premiership pacesetters Linfield take on Loughgall, who provided a big upset by knocking out Warrenpoint Town, while Ballymena United also face Championship opposition with Dergview the visitors to the Showgrounds.