FA Inter-League Cup: Jersey Football Combination win title after 5-1 win over West Cheshire League
Jersey's Football Combination has won the FA Inter-League Cup after they beat the West Cheshire League 5-1.
Jersey made a great start as they went 3-0 up inside the first 15 minutes.
Jake Prince's fourth-minute goal on the counter attack was followed by a Luke Campbell penalty after nine minutes and a Sol Solomon goal five minutes later.
Solomon got his second after an hour, West Cheshire pulled one back with 15 minutes to go before Luca Margaroli scored a 90th-minute header.
It is the second time the island's league side has won the competition after they beat the Isle of Man 2-1 in Douglas to win the title in 2012.