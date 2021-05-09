Match ends, Juventus 0, Milan 3.
AC Milan won at Juventus to leave last season's champions battling to qualify for next season's Champions League.
The two sides went into the game joint-fourth in Serie A and Brahim Diaz gave Milan the lead right on half-time.
Late goals by Ante Rebic and on-loan Chelsea defender Fikayo Tomori then sealed victory to send Milan third.
Juve are now a point outside the top four with three games left, which includes a home game against this season's champions Inter Milan.
Juve defender Giorgio Chiellini sent a free header wide from a Juan Cuadrado corner before Wojciech Szczesny was at fault for Milan's opener.
The former Arsenal goalkeeper punched a deep Hakan Calhanoglu free-kick straight to Diaz, and the on-loan Real Madrid forward bundled the ball past Cuadrado before curling it into the top corner from just inside the box.
Rodrigo Bentancur had a shot saved by Milan keeper Gianluigi Donnarumma just after the break before Milan's Franck Kessie had a penalty saved by Szczesny following a Chiellini handball.
But Rebic curled in a fine second goal from outside the box before Englishman Tomori, 23, headed in his first goal for the club from Calhanoglu's free-kick.
Line-ups
Juventus
Formation 4-4-2
- 1Szczesny
- 16Ju Cuadrado
- 4de Ligt
- 3ChielliniBooked at 57mins
- 12Lobo Silva
- 14McKennie
- 30BentancurSubstituted forKulusevskiat 67'minutes
- 25Rabiot
- 22ChiesaBooked at 53minsSubstituted forDybalaat 79'minutes
- 9Morata
- 7Cristiano Ronaldo
Substitutes
- 5Arthur
- 8Ramsey
- 10Dybala
- 13Danilo
- 19Bonucci
- 28Demiral
- 31Pinsoglio
- 33Bernardeschi
- 44Kulusevski
- 77Buffon
AC Milan
Formation 4-2-3-1
- 99G Donnarumma
- 2Calabria
- 24Kjaer
- 23Tomori
- 19Hernández
- 79Kessié
- 4BennacerSubstituted forDalotat 82'minutes
- 56SaelemaekersBooked at 76minsSubstituted forMeitéat 82'minutes
- 21DíazBooked at 59minsSubstituted forKrunicat 70'minutes
- 10Calhanoglu
- 11IbrahimovicSubstituted forRebicat 66'minutes
Substitutes
- 1Tatarusanu
- 5Dalot
- 8Tonali
- 9Mandzukic
- 12Rebic
- 13Romagnoli
- 15Hauge
- 17da Conceição Leão
- 18Meité
- 20Kalulu
- 33Krunic
- 46Gabbia
- Referee:
- Paolo Valeri
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home56%
- Away44%
- Shots
- Home16
- Away10
- Shots on Target
- Home1
- Away5
- Corners
- Home8
- Away2
- Fouls
- Home17
- Away12
Live Text
Post update
Full Time
Second Half ends, Juventus 0, Milan 3.
Post update
Attempt missed. Giorgio Chiellini (Juventus) left footed shot from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Matthijs de Ligt following a corner.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Cristiano Ronaldo (Juventus) right footed shot from a difficult angle and long range on the left is blocked. Assisted by Paulo Dybala.
Post update
Corner, Juventus. Conceded by Ante Rebic.
Post update
Attempt missed. Alex Sandro (Juventus) header from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Juan Cuadrado with a cross following a corner.
Post update
Corner, Juventus. Conceded by Hakan Calhanoglu.
Post update
Attempt missed. Dejan Kulusevski (Juventus) header from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Álvaro Morata.
Post update
Attempt missed. Paulo Dybala (Juventus) left footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Juan Cuadrado.
Post update
Corner, Juventus. Conceded by Simon Kjaer.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Paulo Dybala (Juventus) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Juan Cuadrado.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Franck Kessié (Milan) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Rade Krunic.
Post update
Attempt missed. Paulo Dybala (Juventus) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the right. Assisted by Juan Cuadrado following a corner.
Post update
Corner, Juventus. Conceded by Gianluigi Donnarumma.
Post update
Álvaro Morata (Juventus) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Davide Calabria (Milan).
Post update
Foul by Weston McKennie (Juventus).
Post update
Franck Kessié (Milan) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Goal!
Goal! Juventus 0, Milan 3. Fikayo Tomori (Milan) header from the centre of the box to the high centre of the goal. Assisted by Hakan Calhanoglu with a cross following a set piece situation.
Substitution
Substitution, Milan. Diogo Dalot replaces Ismaël Bennacer.