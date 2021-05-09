Italian Serie A
JuventusJuventus0AC MilanAC Milan3

Serie A: AC Milan beat Juventus to leave Juve outside top four

Last updated on .From the section European Football

Fikayo Tomori scores against Juventus
Fikayo Tomori's last league goal was a long-range effort for Chelsea at Wolves in September 2019

AC Milan won at Juventus to leave last season's champions battling to qualify for next season's Champions League.

The two sides went into the game joint-fourth in Serie A and Brahim Diaz gave Milan the lead right on half-time.

Late goals by Ante Rebic and on-loan Chelsea defender Fikayo Tomori then sealed victory to send Milan third.

Juve are now a point outside the top four with three games left, which includes a home game against this season's champions Inter Milan.

Juve defender Giorgio Chiellini sent a free header wide from a Juan Cuadrado corner before Wojciech Szczesny was at fault for Milan's opener.

The former Arsenal goalkeeper punched a deep Hakan Calhanoglu free-kick straight to Diaz, and the on-loan Real Madrid forward bundled the ball past Cuadrado before curling it into the top corner from just inside the box.

Rodrigo Bentancur had a shot saved by Milan keeper Gianluigi Donnarumma just after the break before Milan's Franck Kessie had a penalty saved by Szczesny following a Chiellini handball.

But Rebic curled in a fine second goal from outside the box before Englishman Tomori, 23, headed in his first goal for the club from Calhanoglu's free-kick.

Line-ups

Juventus

Formation 4-4-2

  • 1Szczesny
  • 16Ju Cuadrado
  • 4de Ligt
  • 3ChielliniBooked at 57mins
  • 12Lobo Silva
  • 14McKennie
  • 30BentancurSubstituted forKulusevskiat 67'minutes
  • 25Rabiot
  • 22ChiesaBooked at 53minsSubstituted forDybalaat 79'minutes
  • 9Morata
  • 7Cristiano Ronaldo

Substitutes

  • 5Arthur
  • 8Ramsey
  • 10Dybala
  • 13Danilo
  • 19Bonucci
  • 28Demiral
  • 31Pinsoglio
  • 33Bernardeschi
  • 44Kulusevski
  • 77Buffon

AC Milan

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 99G Donnarumma
  • 2Calabria
  • 24Kjaer
  • 23Tomori
  • 19Hernández
  • 79Kessié
  • 4BennacerSubstituted forDalotat 82'minutes
  • 56SaelemaekersBooked at 76minsSubstituted forMeitéat 82'minutes
  • 21DíazBooked at 59minsSubstituted forKrunicat 70'minutes
  • 10Calhanoglu
  • 11IbrahimovicSubstituted forRebicat 66'minutes

Substitutes

  • 1Tatarusanu
  • 5Dalot
  • 8Tonali
  • 9Mandzukic
  • 12Rebic
  • 13Romagnoli
  • 15Hauge
  • 17da Conceição Leão
  • 18Meité
  • 20Kalulu
  • 33Krunic
  • 46Gabbia
Referee:
Paolo Valeri

Match Stats

Home TeamJuventusAway TeamAC Milan
Possession
Home56%
Away44%
Shots
Home16
Away10
Shots on Target
Home1
Away5
Corners
Home8
Away2
Fouls
Home17
Away12

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Juventus 0, Milan 3.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Juventus 0, Milan 3.

  3. Post update

    Attempt missed. Giorgio Chiellini (Juventus) left footed shot from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Matthijs de Ligt following a corner.

  4. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Cristiano Ronaldo (Juventus) right footed shot from a difficult angle and long range on the left is blocked. Assisted by Paulo Dybala.

  5. Post update

    Corner, Juventus. Conceded by Ante Rebic.

  6. Post update

    Attempt missed. Alex Sandro (Juventus) header from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Juan Cuadrado with a cross following a corner.

  7. Post update

    Corner, Juventus. Conceded by Hakan Calhanoglu.

  8. Post update

    Attempt missed. Dejan Kulusevski (Juventus) header from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Álvaro Morata.

  9. Post update

    Attempt missed. Paulo Dybala (Juventus) left footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Juan Cuadrado.

  10. Post update

    Corner, Juventus. Conceded by Simon Kjaer.

  11. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Paulo Dybala (Juventus) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Juan Cuadrado.

  12. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Franck Kessié (Milan) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Rade Krunic.

  13. Post update

    Attempt missed. Paulo Dybala (Juventus) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the right. Assisted by Juan Cuadrado following a corner.

  14. Post update

    Corner, Juventus. Conceded by Gianluigi Donnarumma.

  15. Post update

    Álvaro Morata (Juventus) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  16. Post update

    Foul by Davide Calabria (Milan).

  17. Post update

    Foul by Weston McKennie (Juventus).

  18. Post update

    Franck Kessié (Milan) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  19. Goal!

    Goal! Juventus 0, Milan 3. Fikayo Tomori (Milan) header from the centre of the box to the high centre of the goal. Assisted by Hakan Calhanoglu with a cross following a set piece situation.

  20. Substitution

    Substitution, Milan. Diogo Dalot replaces Ismaël Bennacer.

Page 1 of 6
Navigate to the last page

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Sunday 9th May 2021

  • JuventusJuventus0AC MilanAC Milan3
  • GenoaGenoa1SassuoloSassuolo2
  • BeneventoBenevento1CagliariCagliari3
  • ParmaParma2AtalantaAtalanta5
  • Hellas VeronaHellas Verona1TorinoTorino1
  • RomaRoma5CrotoneCrotone0

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Inter Milan35267279304985
2Atalanta35219584424272
3AC Milan35226765412472
4Napoli35224978393970
5Juventus35209667343369
6Lazio34204106051964
7Roma351771163531058
8Sassuolo35151195852656
9Sampdoria35136164652-645
10Hellas Verona351110144243-143
11Udinese351010154047-740
12Bologna351010154857-940
13Fiorentina35911154757-1038
14Genoa35812154154-1336
15Torino34714134857-935
16Cagliari3598184358-1535
17Spezia35810174467-2334
18Benevento35710183871-3331
19Parma35311213876-3820
20Crotone3553274290-4818
View full Italian Serie A table

Top Stories

Elsewhere on the BBC

Also in Sport