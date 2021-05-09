Last updated on .From the section Women's Football

Marcus Bignot arrived in January to work with existing boss Gemma Davies at Villa

Marcus Bignot has left his role as interim Aston Villa boss after the club secured their Women's Super League status with a goalless draw at Arsenal.

The 46-year-old was given the job in January, and steered Villa to 10th in their first season after promotion, two places above relegated Bristol City.

Villa drew their final five games to finish three points off the bottom.

"We would like to thank Marcus for his hard work and dedication," a club statement said. external-link

Former QPR and Bristol Rovers defender Bignot was impressed by the talent within the Villa team after his final match in charge, holding a Gunners side that had won their past nine games in all competitions.

"The remit was to stay up, and we've done that. But it's the manner in which we did it," said Bignot.

"To go five games unbeaten at the end of the season is testament to our players and our staff.

"But to come to Borehamwood and to play a side like Arsenal, you can't deny us our point.

"We knew we weren't going to dominate the ball. We've learned from lessons against top-tier teams and today we limited Arsenal.

"We stopped Vivianne Miedema, who was only two goals away from matching Sam Kerr [Chelsea striker] in the race for the Golden Boot."