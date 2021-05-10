Last updated on .From the section Football

Sergio Aguero had his tail between his legs.

Sergio Aguero ate humble pie, Chelsea Women are on for the quadruple and Mauricio Pochettino shows that you can take the man out of Tottenham, but you can't take Spurs out of the man.

Here are some of the best tweets from the weekend's football.

1. Aguero got too chippy

Sergio Aguero had an opportunity to once again be the man who scored the goal that sealed the Premier League title for Manchester City when he stepped up for a penalty against Chelsea. He did what any of us would have done in that situation and opted for an audacious dink.

The resulting save from Edouard Mendy - and Chelsea winning the match - left Aguero in contrite mood.

City have not had much joy from the spot this season.

This latest miss felt worse, though.

There was plenty of support from the football community, including team-mate Raheem Sterling…

...and fellow Panenka offender Peter Crouch.

2. Chelsea Women are in their Hayes days

Emma Hayes' Chelsea team confirmed a historic fourth title in a row with a 5-0 thrashing of Reading.

They could still complete the quadruple if they beat Barcelona in the Women's Champions League final on Sunday and progress in the FA Women's Cup.

3. Couple goals

Magdalena Eriksson and Pernille Harder will have to make a bit of room on the mantelpiece.

4. Big Sam's record is over

Sam Allardyce suffered his first relegation from the Premier League as West Brom were sent down by defeat at Arsenal.

Allardyce has now dropped out of the top division as many times as he managed the England team.

5. Lewandowski Mullers Monchengladbach

Bayern Munich won the Bundesliga for a ninth straight season with a 6-0 win over Borussia Monchengladbach, featuring a Robert Lewandowski hat-trick.

Lewandowski is now one goal from equalling Gerd Muller's Bundesliga record of 40 goals in a season - with two matches remaining.

Bayern's title win should mean more scenes like this...

6. Werner crosses the line

The striker had two goals ruled out by the assistant referee's flag before scoring in extra time during Chelsea's win over Manchester City.

7. Want-aways

Liverpool picked up only their second Premier League home win of 2021 when they beat Southampton 2-0. Meanwhile, Everton boosted their European campaign with a 1-0 victory at West Ham.

That win for Liverpool also offered viewers a chance to see something else that's been all too rare this season.

8. Nou boys in town

The race for the La Liga title remains as tight as a 2002 Italy jersey. Leaders Atletico Madrid drew with challengers Barcelona on Saturday and Real Madrid failed to go ahead of both when they drew with Sevilla the following day. There remains two points between first, second and third.

9. Post Traumatic Spurs Disorder

Tottenham had a disappointing weekend as they were beaten 3-1 by Leeds United.

And it looks like the mark of Spurs has stayed with one man long after leaving. A draw with Rennes left perennial Ligue 1 champions Paris St-Germain three points behind leaders Lille.

10. Leeds by example

For Leeds United, that result against Spurs was their latest big scalp this season.

11. No spoilers, please

One of the shock results of the weekend came when Newcastle United thumped Leicester City 4-2, leaving the Foxes' hopes of a top-four finish in jeopardy.

Judging by Brendan Rodgers' time with Liverpool and Celtic, this is often the part of the story where either his captain makes a major slip-up or Rodgers leaves for another team.