Ian Baraclough will hope to secure his first win in 90 minutes as Northern Ireland manager against Turkey

Northern Ireland's scheduled friendly against Turkey in Antalya on 31 May could be played in a neutral country because of travel restrictions.

The UK government recently added Turkey to its Covid-19 "red list" of countries that should only be visited "in the most extreme circumstances".

The Irish FA is "monitoring the situation" and liaising with Uefa.

It is understood a decision may hinge on whether Uefa permits the Champions League final to go ahead in Istanbul.

A decision on whether that game between Chelsea and Manchester City on 29 May will be played in Turkey is scheduled to be made by Wednesday.

The UK government has proposed hosting the game in the UK as an alternative, with Wembley the likely alternative venue.

If the Champions League decider is moved then the Turkey-Northern Ireland international is highly unlikely to take place in Antalya and Uefa is likely to examine contingency plans for the fixture to take place at a neutral venue.

Turkey are using the match as part of their preparations for this summer's rescheduled Euro 2020 finals.

The Turks qualified for the finals after finishing second in their group behind world champions France with Andriy Shevchenko's side progressing after topping a group which included defending champions Portugal.

"We are monitoring the situation. It is a Uefa sanctioned friendly and therefore as part of that monitoring we are liaising with Uefa," an IFA spokesman told the BBC on Monday.

Northern Ireland will play Ukraine in Kyiv in the second of their two games of the upcoming international window on 3 June.