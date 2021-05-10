Last updated on .From the section Plymouth

Luke McCormick (right) came on as an 87th-minute substitute against Gillingham for his 350th appearance

Luke McCormick appears to have played his final game for Plymouth after he was not offered a new playing contract.

The goalkeeper, 37, has been offered an 'alternative role', having made his 350th Argyle appearance at the weekend.

McCormick, who has also played for Oxford and Swindon, made his debut in 2001 and has had three spells at Home Park across all three EFL tiers.

The Pilgrims have released 10 players and offered deals for next season to five others who are out of contract.

Plymouth's Player of the Year Joe Edwards, Conor Grant, Ollie Tomlinson, Danny Mayor and Ryan Law are all considering offers from the club.

Will Aimson, Byron Moore, Klaidi Lolos and Scott Wootton are among 10 players who will not be retained by manager Ryan Lowe while club captain Gary Sawyer had already announced his retirement.

"We're going to form a squad that we feel is capable of challenging in and around the top half of the table and they've got to come back fitter and stronger," manager Ryan Lowe said after Sunday's final-day loss to Gillingham.

"The mentality's got to be right because it gets tougher.

"That's going to be the key next season, that we work as hard as we can, train the lads as hard as we can and put the patterns of play and the work into them to make sure that we're better equipped for a challenge of some sort next season."

Plymouth Argyle retained list:

Under contract: Mike Cooper, Luke Jephcott, Adam Randell, Ryan Hardie, George Cooper, Panutche Camara, Niall Ennis, Brandon Pursall.

Out of contract, offered new deal: Joe Edwards, Conor Grant, Ollie Tomlinson, Danny Mayor, Ryan Law.

Out of contract, offered alternative role: Luke McCormick.

Out of contract, released: Will Aimson, Byron Moore, Jarvis Cleal, Rubin Wilson, Scott Wootton, Klaidi Lolos, Frank Nouble, Lewis Macleod, Ben Reeves, Jack Ruddy.

Out of contract, retired: Gary Sawyer