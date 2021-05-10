Last updated on .From the section Ipswich

Luke Chambers (left) made 41 appearances for Ipswich in 2020-21, while Cole Skuse only played four times

Ipswich Town captain Luke Chambers and midfielder Cole Skuse will both leave the League One club when their contracts expire this summer.

Defender Chambers, 35, scored 19 goals in 396 appearances for the Tractor Boys after joining from Nottingham Forest in the summer of 2012.

Skuse, also 35, featured 278 times and scored twice following his switch from Bristol City in 2013.

Both players featured in Sunday's win over Fleetwood at Portman Road.

"Chambo and Cole have been exemplary pros," Ipswich boss Paul Cook told the club website. external-link

"They have been a pleasure to work with in my short time here and you won't find better role models for young players coming through."