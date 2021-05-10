Last updated on .From the section Portsmouth

Danny Cowley (right) and his brother Nicky enjoyed great success at Lincoln City between 2016 and 2019

Portsmouth head coach Danny Cowley has signed a new "long-term" deal to remain in charge of the League One club.

The 42-year-old joined in March on a deal that ran until the end of the season and has led the club to six victories in his 12 games in charge.

The club were 10th in League One when Cowley replaced Kenny Jackett as boss and ended the season in eighth place, two points off the play-offs.

His brother Nicky has also agreed to remain as assistant head coach.

"We are thrilled to continue with the Cowley brothers leading our team on the pitch," said Pompey chairman Michael Eisner.

"Their dedication and hard work, plus their exciting style of play, makes them a perfect match for Portsmouth and our fans."

Pompey have completed a fourth successive season in League One and will have spent a decade outside of the Championship come the end of next season - including a four-season spell in League Two.

They reached last season's play-offs where they were beaten by Oxford United on penalties in the semi-finals and lost last season's delayed Papa John's Trophy final to Salford City on spot-kicks in March this year.

"It has been one of the greatest privileges of our lives to be associated with this club," the brothers said in a statement.

"In the short time that we have been here, we have seen the love and passion that the people of Portsmouth have for this football club.

"With the support of Michael and the board of directors we will create a team that you can be proud of.

"We will work relentlessly to create a high-performance environment for the players, and consequently the club, to enjoy consistent success."

Having cut their teeth at non-league Concord Rangers and Braintree, the brothers took over at Lincoln City in May 2016 and guided the club to two promotions in three seasons from the National League to League One.

The brothers left the Imps early in their first season back in the third tier when they moved to Championship side Huddersfield Town, but they were unable to repeat their success there, winning just 13 of 40 games and being sacked in July last year with the Terriers having avoided relegation to League One.