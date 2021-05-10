Last updated on .From the section Bradford

Trueman and Sellars were promoted from the under-18s side as initial interim bosses

Bradford City have ended the tenure of Mark Trueman and Conor Sellars as co-managers, with "plans in place" to make a new appointment in the role.

The duo were given deals until the end of 2021-22 in February, but a run of seven games without a win to finish the League Two season has prompted change.

However, the pair, previously under-18s coaches, have been offered alternative posts within City's coaching set-up.

The Bantams say they are not seeking applicants for the managerial vacancy.

"It is obviously disappointing to have been stood down as manager, but I respect the board's decision and am incredibly thankful for the opportunity," Trueman said.

"In December, Conor and I took on quite a daunting task which we approached with everything we had.

"We were given the objective of staying in the division at first, which we made sure of with seven games to go.

"I know football is ultimately a results-based business, though, and recently they had not been good enough.

"I have learnt an awful lot over the past six months and am incredibly grateful to have had the chance to lead a good group of people."

Bradford were 22nd in League Two and outside the relegation places only by virtue of goal difference when the duo took charge after the sacking of Stuart McCall in December.

They won 10 of their opening 14 matches to rise to the fringes of the play-off positions, only to fall away during the run-in.

Chief executive Ryan Sparks added: "Both men were fearless in taking on a formidable task in December, and faced the challenge with everything they had.

"After saving us from potentially dropping out of the division, we wanted a strong finish to the season to give us momentum, heading into next.

"This has not transpired and one point from a possible 21, in the end, has ultimately seen us settle for mid-table - which is far away from where this club wants and needs to be.

"We feel, at this point, we need more experience to take us forward into the summer and next season which, for us, is a hugely significant one."