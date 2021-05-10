Last updated on .From the section Scotland

Kenny McLean scored one of the penalty kicks in Scotland's play-off win over Serbia

Scotland midfielder Kenny McLean has been left "absolutely devastated" by a knee ligament injury that rules him out of this summer's Euro 2020 finals.

The 29-year-old will miss the next 12 weeks after he was injured in Norwich City's 2-2 final-day Championship draw with Barnsley on Saturday.

McLean has "significant damage" to the right-side medial collateral ligament.

"Lots of hard work to come and I'll be supporting the lads from afar," he said on Twitter.

"Absolutely devastated to have picked up an injury that will mean I'll miss the Euros."

Norwich have confirmed that McLean, who has 20 Scotland caps, will now have an assessment with regards to his rehabilitation.

Scotland head coach Steve Clarke has made McLean a regular in his squad, with the former Aberdeen and St Mirren midfielder featuring in nine of the past 10 internationals in midfield.

With fellow midfielder Ryan Jack also ruled out, it means the likes of David Turnbull and Billy Gilmour could well come into contention for a place in the 26-man squad, which Clarke will name next week.

McLean was also a fixture for Norwich in their Championship title success, playing 39 games in all competitions and scoring three goals.