Last updated on .From the section Scottish Cup

Around 12,000 fans will be inside Hampden in June for the Euros - but none three weeks earlier for the Scottish Cup final

Aberdeen have offered to host this season's Scottish Cup final at Pittodrie so Hibernian and St Johnstone fans can attend the match.

The Scottish FA confirmed last month that no supporters will be inside the national stadium for the tie on 22 May.

From next Monday 500 spectators can attend outdoor events in Scotland, with organisers able to ask for more.

And 12,000 fans will be in Hampden on 14 June for Scotland's Euro 2020 opener against the Czech Republic.

Furthermore, fans at Hampden for the final could be a possibility given that Wembley is in the running to replace Istanbul's Ataturk Olympic Stadium for the Champions League final between Chelsea and Manchester City. The SFA are in talks with Uefa.

"Aberdeen FC would be happy to consider Pittodrie being the Scottish Cup final venue if it helped fans get into the stadium and it was something that both teams and the Scottish FA wanted us to do," Aberdeen chairman Dave Cormack told BBC Scotland's The Nine.

The Scottish FA had reached an agreement with Uefa that allows the domestic final to go ahead at the national stadium, despite the European football body having taken control of the stadium prior to this summer's European Championships.

Pittodrie, which is Scotland's fourth-largest football ground with a capacity of just over 22,000, hosted a test event in September where 300 fans attended Aberdeen's match with Kilmarnock.

Last season's Scottish Cup final in December, and this season's League Cup final in February, were both played at an empty Hampden.

Hibernian reached this season's showpiece after defeating Dundee United on Saturday, with League Cup winners St Johnstone seeing off St Mirren the following day.

"The official handover of Hampden Park to Uefa venue management is scheduled for 14 May," a Uefa spokemsan told BBC Scotland.

"However, Uefa agreed that the Scottish Cup final can take place on 22 May 2021 at Hampden Park under the management of the Scottish FA."

BBC Scotland has asked the SFA for comment.