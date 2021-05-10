Last updated on .From the section Queens Park

Ray McKinnon's Queen's Park secured promotion by winning Scottish League 2

Ray McKinnon is leaving Queen's Park after leading the Spiders to Scottish League 2 title success.

Queen's Park said "the action had been agreed jointly to allow the cub to begin the long-term task of restructuring once the initial aim of promotion had been secured".

Former Falkirk and Raith Rovers boss McKinnon, 50, took over in January 2020 and won 24 of his 39 games in charge.

The club are in the process of moving to a new stadium.

After the sale of Hampden to the Scottish FA was finalised earlier this year, Queen's Park played their final League 2 fixtures at Falkirk's ground.

And chief executive Leeann Dempster told the club website: "We are grateful to Ray for the work he has done, for leading the side to the League 2 title and setting the club off on its journey in such a positive way. We wish him well."