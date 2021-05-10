Last updated on .From the section Rangers

Rangers' appeal against a four-match European ban for forward Kemar Roofe has been unsuccessful.

Slavia Prague goalkeeper Ondrej Kolar suffered a fractured skull in a challenge with Roofe during Rangers' Europa League defeat in March.

Uefa say Roofe, 28, will be banned for four Uefa club competition matches for which he would be otherwise eligible".

Scottish Premiership winners Rangers enter next season's Champions League at the third qualifying round stage.

Slavia Prague completed a 3-1 aggregate win over Rangers in the last 16 of the Europa League, with the Roofe dismissal taking place in Slavia's 2-0 Ibrox win.

The Englishman has scored 16 goals in 34 appearances since joining Rangers last summer.