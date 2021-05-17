Chelsea v Leicester City

Last updated on .From the section Premier League

TEAM NEWS

Chelsea have no new reported injury concerns as they face Leicester in a rematch of Saturday's FA Cup final.

Mateo Kovacic returned as a substitute during that defeat after five weeks out with a hamstring problem, but Andreas Christensen could again miss out.

Leicester defender Jonny Evans will not be involved due to the heel injury that forced him to come off on Saturday.

Winger Cengiz Ünder, who was not involved in the FA Cup final, has a minor hip problem and will be assessed.

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

Chelsea are winless in six Premier League fixtures against Leicester (D4, L2). Their 2-0 defeat at King Power Stadium in January was Frank Lampard's final league match as manager of the Blues.

Leicester are looking to complete their first league double over Chelsea since 2000-01.

The Foxes have only won two of their past 29 away league games against Chelsea: 1-0 in December 2018 and 2-0 in September 2000 (D11, L16).

Chelsea

The Blues must win their two remaining league matches to be guaranteed Champions League football next season.

They are looking to avoid three successive defeats in all competitions for the first time since 2006.

Chelsea haven't lost their final home league fixture in any of the previous 18 seasons since a 3-1 defeat against Aston Villa in 2002 (W12, D6).

They have kept 18 clean sheets in 26 games under Thomas Tuchel.

However, the Blues have conceded the opening goal in their past two Premier League matches, having only done so in one of their first 15 top-flight fixtures under Tuchel.

Chelsea have won just two of their seven midweek Premier League games this season, failing to score in four of the other five.

Leicester City