Chelsea v Leicester City

TEAM NEWS

Chelsea have no new reported injury concerns as they face Leicester in a rematch of Saturday's FA Cup final.

Mateo Kovacic returned as a substitute during that defeat after five weeks out with a hamstring problem, but Andreas Christensen could again miss out.

Leicester defender Jonny Evans will not be involved due to the heel injury that forced him to come off on Saturday.

Winger Cengiz Ünder, who was not involved in the FA Cup final, has a minor hip problem and will be assessed.

Leicester have 43 Premier League wins under Brendan Rodgers, a record only bettered by Manchester City and Liverpool
Manchester City lead the way with 61 wins, two ahead of Liverpool, since Rodgers' first game as Leicester manager on 3 March 2019

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

  • Chelsea are winless in six Premier League fixtures against Leicester (D4, L2). Their 2-0 defeat at King Power Stadium in January was Frank Lampard's final league match as manager of the Blues.
  • Leicester are looking to complete their first league double over Chelsea since 2000-01.
  • The Foxes have only won two of their past 29 away league games against Chelsea: 1-0 in December 2018 and 2-0 in September 2000 (D11, L16).

Chelsea

  • The Blues must win their two remaining league matches to be guaranteed Champions League football next season.
  • They are looking to avoid three successive defeats in all competitions for the first time since 2006.
  • Chelsea haven't lost their final home league fixture in any of the previous 18 seasons since a 3-1 defeat against Aston Villa in 2002 (W12, D6).
  • They have kept 18 clean sheets in 26 games under Thomas Tuchel.
  • However, the Blues have conceded the opening goal in their past two Premier League matches, having only done so in one of their first 15 top-flight fixtures under Tuchel.
  • Chelsea have won just two of their seven midweek Premier League games this season, failing to score in four of the other five.

Leicester City

  • Victory for Leicester on Tuesday would secure a top-four finish and Champions League qualification.
  • The newly-crowned FA Cup holders have only lost once in their past 13 top-flight away fixtures, winning seven and drawing five.
  • They have earned 38 points away from home this season, the third best record in the division behind the two Manchester clubs.
  • However, Leicester haven't won their final away league game in any of the past six seasons, losing the last four in a row.
  • Leicester are on course to become the first side from outside the established big six to finish in the top five in successive seasons since Everton in 2008 and 2009.
  • A goal for Kelechi Iheanacho on Tuesday would make him the first player in Premier League history to score on all seven days of the week in the same season.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Man City36265576294783
2Man Utd362010670422870
3Leicester362061065442166
4Chelsea361810855332264
5Liverpool36189963422163
6Tottenham361781163412259
7West Ham361781156461059
8Everton36168124643356
9Arsenal361671350381255
10Leeds36165155753453
11Aston Villa36147155144749
12Wolves36129153549-1445
13Crystal Palace36128164061-2144
14Southampton36127174763-1643
15Burnley36109173351-1839
16Newcastle36109174362-1939
17Brighton36814143742-538
18Fulham36512192650-2427
19West Brom36511203370-3726
20Sheff Utd3662281962-4320
