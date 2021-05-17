Southampton v Leeds United

Last updated on .From the section Premier League

Southampton boss Ralph Hasenhuttl has seen his side win back-to-back games by the same 3-1 scoreline

TEAM NEWS

Southampton are boosted by the news that Oriol Romeu could return after nearly three months out with an ankle injury.

Defender Jan Bednarek is available again after missing the win over Fulham with a heel problem.

Leeds pair Mateusz Klich and Robin Koch will not play in their final two matches as they prepare for their potential involvement in Euro 2020.

Midfielder Pablo Hernandez faces a fitness test.

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

Southampton have won five of their last six home league games against Leeds, including the last three in a row.

Leeds are looking to complete a league double over Southampton for the first time since the 2005-06 Championship season. They last won both Premier League fixtures in a season against the Saints in 2001-02.

Southampton

Southampton have scored three or more goals in consecutive Premier League matches for the first time since December 2018.

They are unbeaten in their last four home Premier League games, having won just two of their previous 10 at St Mary's.

The Saints have lost their final home league fixture in just two of the past 15 seasons: in 2016-17 against Stoke and 2017-18 against Manchester City.

All seven of James Ward-Prowse's league assists this season have come from set-piece situations, the highest total in the top flight.

Leeds United