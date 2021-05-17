Premier League
SouthamptonSouthampton18:00LeedsLeeds United
Venue: St. Mary's Stadium

Southampton v Leeds United

Last updated on .From the section Premier League

Southampton's Ralph Hasenhuttl
Southampton boss Ralph Hasenhuttl has seen his side win back-to-back games by the same 3-1 scoreline

TEAM NEWS

Southampton are boosted by the news that Oriol Romeu could return after nearly three months out with an ankle injury.

Defender Jan Bednarek is available again after missing the win over Fulham with a heel problem.

Leeds pair Mateusz Klich and Robin Koch will not play in their final two matches as they prepare for their potential involvement in Euro 2020.

Midfielder Pablo Hernandez faces a fitness test.

Southampton's Che Adams
Steven Fletcher scored 11 times in the Premier League for Sunderland in that campaign

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

  • Southampton have won five of their last six home league games against Leeds, including the last three in a row.
  • Leeds are looking to complete a league double over Southampton for the first time since the 2005-06 Championship season. They last won both Premier League fixtures in a season against the Saints in 2001-02.

Southampton

  • Southampton have scored three or more goals in consecutive Premier League matches for the first time since December 2018.
  • They are unbeaten in their last four home Premier League games, having won just two of their previous 10 at St Mary's.
  • The Saints have lost their final home league fixture in just two of the past 15 seasons: in 2016-17 against Stoke and 2017-18 against Manchester City.
  • All seven of James Ward-Prowse's league assists this season have come from set-piece situations, the highest total in the top flight.

Leeds United

  • Leeds have won half of their 18 Premier League away games this season - they last reached double figures in a top-flight campaign back in 1973-74, when they won the title.
  • They could become just the second side to finish a Premier League campaign with no away draws, emulating Tottenham in 2018-19.
  • Leeds have won four of their five midweek league matches this season, including both away fixtures (5-0 v West Brom, 2-1 v Newcastle).
  • The have scored a top-flight high of 13 goals from outside the penalty area this season.
  • Jack Harrison has scored eight goals and provided eight assists - Bruno Fernandes is the only midfielder to be directly involved in more Premier League goal involvements in 2020-21.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Man City36265576294783
2Man Utd362010670422870
3Leicester362061065442166
4Chelsea361810855332264
5Liverpool36189963422163
6Tottenham361781163412259
7West Ham361781156461059
8Everton36168124643356
9Arsenal361671350381255
10Leeds36165155753453
11Aston Villa36147155144749
12Wolves36129153549-1445
13Crystal Palace36128164061-2144
14Southampton36127174763-1643
15Burnley36109173351-1839
16Newcastle36109174362-1939
17Brighton36814143742-538
18Fulham36512192650-2427
19West Brom36511203370-3726
20Sheff Utd3662281962-4320
View full Premier League table

Top Stories

Elsewhere on the BBC