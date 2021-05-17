Manchester United v Fulham

Last updated on .From the section Premier League

Manchester United have won just one of their last four games in all competitions and have conceded 10 goals in those matches

TEAM NEWS

Manchester United could welcome back Daniel James and Anthony Martial from injury.

However, captain Harry Maguire remains on the sidelines with his ankle problem.

Fulham midfielder Mario Lemina is available again, having been ineligible to face parent club Southampton on Saturday.

Tom Cairney is still not ready to return, while Antonee Robinson has also been ruled out.

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

Manchester United have won 18 of the past 22 top-flight meetings and are unbeaten in 12.

The Cottagers have avoided defeat just twice in their 14 Premier League games at Old Trafford: a 3-1 win in October 2003 and a 2-2 draw in February 2014.

Manchester United

Manchester United are looking to avoid three consecutive league defeats at Old Trafford for the first time since February 1979.

The Red Devils have conceded 27 home goals in the Premier League in 2020-21, their most in a season since 1962-63.

They have lost their final home league game of the season in just one of the previous 13 campaigns, when they were beaten by already relegated Cardiff City in 2018-19.

Their Premier League matches have produced 112 goals this season, more than any other side. Fulham's fixtures have seen the fewest (76).

Only Eric Cantona (46) and Robin van Persie (45) have been involved in more goals in their first 50 appearances for Manchester United than Bruno Fernandes, who has 26 goals and 18 assists.

