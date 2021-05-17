Premier League
Man UtdManchester United18:00FulhamFulham
Venue: Old Trafford

Manchester United v Fulham

Manchester United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer
Manchester United have won just one of their last four games in all competitions and have conceded 10 goals in those matches

TEAM NEWS

Manchester United could welcome back Daniel James and Anthony Martial from injury.

However, captain Harry Maguire remains on the sidelines with his ankle problem.

Fulham midfielder Mario Lemina is available again, having been ineligible to face parent club Southampton on Saturday.

Tom Cairney is still not ready to return, while Antonee Robinson has also been ruled out.

Manchester United's Marcus Rashford

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

  • Manchester United have won 18 of the past 22 top-flight meetings and are unbeaten in 12.
  • The Cottagers have avoided defeat just twice in their 14 Premier League games at Old Trafford: a 3-1 win in October 2003 and a 2-2 draw in February 2014.

Manchester United

  • Manchester United are looking to avoid three consecutive league defeats at Old Trafford for the first time since February 1979.
  • The Red Devils have conceded 27 home goals in the Premier League in 2020-21, their most in a season since 1962-63.
  • They have lost their final home league game of the season in just one of the previous 13 campaigns, when they were beaten by already relegated Cardiff City in 2018-19.
  • Their Premier League matches have produced 112 goals this season, more than any other side. Fulham's fixtures have seen the fewest (76).
  • Only Eric Cantona (46) and Robin van Persie (45) have been involved in more goals in their first 50 appearances for Manchester United than Bruno Fernandes, who has 26 goals and 18 assists.

Fulham

  • Fulham have earned a solitary point from their past eight league matches.
  • They are winless in 16 Premier League fixtures against sides starting the day in the top two of the table since beating Manchester United 3-0 at Craven Cottage in December 2009 (D2, L14).
  • Away from home, Fulham have won just one of their 21 such games, which also came against the Red Devils, in October 2003.
  • The Cottagers have failed to win any of their last nine midweek Premier League matches since a victory at Brighton in January 2019.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Man City36265576294783
2Man Utd362010670422870
3Leicester362061065442166
4Chelsea361810855332264
5Liverpool36189963422163
6Tottenham361781163412259
7West Ham361781156461059
8Everton36168124643356
9Arsenal361671350381255
10Leeds36165155753453
11Aston Villa36147155144749
12Wolves36129153549-1445
13Crystal Palace36128164061-2144
14Southampton36127174763-1643
15Burnley36109173351-1839
16Newcastle36109174362-1939
17Brighton36814143742-538
18Fulham36512192650-2427
19West Brom36511203370-3726
20Sheff Utd3662281962-4320
View full Premier League table

