Uefa Euro 2020: Kieffer Moore would be in my Wales team, says John Hartson

John Hartson believes Wales' European Championship opener against Switzerland will be a pivotal game as they look to emulate their run to the Euro 2016 semi-finals.

Wales surpassed all expectations by reaching the last four in France five years ago.

Robert Page's Wales face Switzerland, Turkey and Italy in the group stage at Euro 2020.

"I think that first game is key," said former Wales striker Hartson.

"You saw what happened in France when we got the three points and that gave us a huge lift.

"The key is opening up with a positive result against Switzerland.

"If you lose that one you have almost got a mountain to climb. You put pressure on yourselves to go and beat Turkey and Italy, who are great teams themselves."

Wales were not expected to make a significant impression at Euro 2016, given that it was the nation's first major tournament since 1958.

But Chris Coleman's side began that tournament by beating Slovakia and, despite losing to England in their second game, progressed from the group stage thanks to a 3-0 victory over Russia.

Wales saw off Northern Ireland in the round of 16 before a thrilling victory over Belgium led to a 2-0 semi-final defeat against eventual winners Portugal.

Hartson feels it is "not beyond Wales" to match the feats of five years ago

"I don't want to say we are going to do this and we are going to do that," said the ex-Arsenal and Celtic frontman, who won 51 Wales caps.

"But I think with a bit of momentum, who knows? It's a tough group, no doubt. We open up with Switzerland and then Turkey, who are in good form and are a really good side at the minute.

"Then you know what you are going to get from the Italians. There's expectation on them. Defensively they are always very strong.

"It's about momentum, luck, suspensions and injuries, but Pagey's got a great opportunity to put his mark on things."

It was confirmed last month that ex-Wales defender Page would lead the nation at this summer's tournament, with the Switzerland game taking place in Azerbaijan on 12 June.

Page has stepped up to take charge of the last two international camps in the absence of Ryan Giggs, having been the former Manchester United star's assistant.

"I know Robert very, very well. I came through the whole system with him," said ex-Wales assistant manager Hartson.

"He's got great leadership qualities. He was [ex-England boss] Graham Taylor's captain at Watford and he was captain of the Welsh teams when I played alongside him - the Under-15s, the Under-18s and the Under-21s - and of course the senior team.

"I am delighted he has got an opportunity. Let's all try to be positive, get behind Pagey and the team and hopefully we can have a good tournament."

After facing Switzerland, Wales will remain in Baku to play Turkey on Wednesday, 16 June.

They then travel to Rome to face Italy, who won all 10 of their qualification matches and conceded just four goals. That match, in the Stadio Olimpico, is on Sunday, 20 June.

Page must select Wales' final squad for Euro 2020 by 1 June.