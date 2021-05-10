Neil Lennon and Derek McInnes, who left Celtic and Aberdeen respectively this season, are among the favourites for the managerial vacancy with English League Two club Salford City, but former Hamilton Academical and Preston North End boss Alex Neil is the current favourite. (The Scotsman) external-link

Micky Mellon says he is "100% committed" to Dundee United despite the manager being linked with clubs in England and has confirmed that the Scottish Premiership outfit will hold talks with Reading about extending on-loan Scotland striker Marc McNulty's stay at Tannadice next season. (The Courier) external-link

Former Dundee manager Neil McCann, who has just completed a temporary role as Inverness Caledonian Thistle boss, has rejected an approach to take over at Scottish League 1 club Falkirk and has instead accept a football advisor's role with a leading agency. (Scottish Sun) external-link

Former Scotland international Craig Bryson says fellow St Johnstone midfielder Ali McCann has the ability to play for Celtic after reports suggested the 21-year-old is being tracked by the Glasgow club but believes they will face competition from English clubs and urged his team-mate to remain in Perth to taste European football next season. (Glasgow Evening Times) external-link

Former Rangers and Kilmarnock goalkeeper Cammy Bell has resigned as Annan Athletic director of football after just five months in the role, with differing views at boardroom level on the next step for the Scottish League 2 club are behind his decision. (Daily Record) external-link

Norwich City playmaker Kenny McLean has been ruled out of Scotland's squad for the Euro 2020 finals after a scan confirmed knee damage suffered in his side's final match of the season against Barnsley at the weekend and the 29-year-old faces 12 weeks on the sidelines. (Scottish Sun) external-link

Queens Park Rangers striker Lyndon Dykes will be fit for Scotland's Euro 2020 finals squad after a precautionary scan on a knee injury picked up during his side's weekend win over Luton Town revealed no serious damage. (Daily Record) external-link

Celtic centre-half Christopher Jullien is targeting an August return to action - a month ahead of schedule - as the 28-year-old, injured against Dundee United in December, continues his recovery from knee surgery at the French Federation's Clairefontaine base. (Scottish Sun) external-link

The Scottish Government is to ask Rangers to urge their fans to stay off the streets of Glasgow after this weekend's Scottish Premiership trophy presentation after Police Scotland asked supporters not to join in a planned march from Ibrox to George Square in the city centre amid fears of a repeat of the illegal lockdown celebrations that caused furore on the weekend the championship was secured. (Daily Record) external-link

A new book is poised to reveal "uncanny similarities" between the Rangers "Invincibles" of 1899, the last Ibrox side to win the Scottish title in an unbeaten league season, and Steven Gerrard's current side, who are two games away from matching that feat. (The Herald) external-link