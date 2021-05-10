Last updated on .From the section Tranmere

Keith Hill took over in November and led Tranmere to the play-offs and the EFL Trophy final

Tranmere Rovers have sacked manager Keith Hill despite reaching the League Two play-offs.

Hill, who took over in November with Rovers 13th in the table, guided them to a seventh-placed finish, although they won only two of their llast 11 games of the regular season.

He also led Tranmere to the EFL Trophy final, losing to Sunderland at Wembley.

Assistant manager Ian Dawes will take charge for the play-off semi-final against Morecambe.

He will be assisted by Andy Parkinson.

Tranmere chairman Mark Palios said: "Despite success achieved on the pitch in the form of securing a place in the play-offs and reaching the EFL Trophy, in the play-offs an entire season gets distilled into two or three games.

"I have to do what I think gives us the best chance of achieving promotion in those games and I have reluctantly come to the conclusion that means making the change before the semi-finals begin."

The semi-final first leg takes place at Prenton Park on 20 May and the second leg at the Mazuma Stadium on 23 May. The final will be held at Wembley on 31 May.