Fowler scored seven goals in 26 games for England

Former Liverpool and England striker Robbie Fowler is in talks with Swindon Town to be their next manager, BBC Radio Wiltshire understands.

Fowler, 46, is manager of East Bengal in the Indian Super League, where he was appointed last year.

The Robins, relegated from League One last month after one season, have confirmed caretaker manager Tommy Wright has left the club.

Previous manager John Sheridan left in April after five months in charge.

Before moving to India, Fowler had spells in charge of Guangthong United in Thailand and Brisbane Roar in Australia.

His assistant in all three of his managerial jobs has been former Everton midfielder Tony Grant, who spent time on loan at Swindon in the 1990s.

Fowler, who had two spells as a player at Liverpool, also played for Leeds United, Manchester City, Cardiff City and Blackburn Rovers.

He moved to Australia in 2009 and played for North Queensland Fury and Perth Glory.