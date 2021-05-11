Last updated on .From the section Birmingham

Xuandong Ren became Birmingham City CEO following Trillion Trophy Asia's takeover in 2016

Xuandong Ren has resigned as chief executive of Championship club Birmingham City.

He had been in the role for almost five years, having been appointed following Trillion Trophy Asia's takeover.

A short statement on the club's website said: "The board would like to place on record their sincere thanks for his service and contribution."

Birmingham finished 18th in the league, nine points clear of the relegation zone, having lost 20 of their 46 games.

Aitor Karanka was sacked as manager in March with the club just three points clear of the bottom three, with the Spaniard's replacement Lee Bowyer guiding Blues to safety.