Chelsea beat Bayern Munich 5-3 on aggregate to book their place in the Champions League final

Women's Champions League final - Chelsea v Barcelona Date : Sunday, 16 May Kick-off : 20:00 BST Venue : Gamla Ullevi, Gothenburg, Sweden BBC coverage : Live text coverage on the BBC Sport website, commentary on BBC Radio 5 Live

Australia international Sam Kerr says her Chelsea side is "definitely the best team I've ever been a part of" as they prepare for Sunday's Champions League final against Barcelona.

Chelsea were crowned Women's Super League champions for a record fourth time last weekend.

They remain on course to become the second English side to win the quadruple, after Arsenal in 2007.

"It's special but we've still got more to go," said Kerr.

"I think whenever you're doing something that hasn't been done before, it's a little bit extra special. It is a really proud moment.

"We are the first Chelsea women's team to get to the final so it's a special moment. But we haven't won anything yet."

Kerr, who joined Chelsea in November 2019, picked up a sixth Golden Boot award of her career last Sunday after finishing the WSL's top scorer with 21 goals in 22 games.

She remains the all-time top scorer in the American National Women's Soccer League (NWSL) and Australian W-League.

But coming to Chelsea forced Kerr to "add different elements" to her game.

"I think that's one of the reasons I came to Chelsea. It was to challenge myself, doing things that I'm not as confident doing," she added.

"The United States suited who I am as a player and coming here I've had to adapt. As a team, we've had so many amazing recruits in the last year.

"Our team's just gone from strength to strength and we've got players like Niamh Charles and Melanie Leupolz, who have taken the team to a new level.

"This team's incredibly talented and it's hard to make the starting XI. I feel like this is probably the best Chelsea team I've ever seen and it's definitely the best team I've ever been a part of."

Chelsea travel to Gothenburg, Sweden to face Barcelona in Sunday's final (20:00 BST kick-off) and you can listen to commentary on BBC Radio 5 Live.

'I feel really lucky to play with her'

Sam Kerr (left) and Fran Kirby celebrated winning their second successive WSL title last Sunday

Kerr's partnership with Chelsea team-mate Fran Kirby has lit up the season, with the pair scoring a staggering 52 goals between them in all competitions.

The duo, known affectionately by supporters as 'Kerr-by', have netted a combined nine goals in the Champions League this season.

"Fran's clearly shown she is one of the best players in the world. She does it week in and week out for our team," said Kerr.

"Our connection is just special. Everyone asks me if we train like it but it just comes naturally. She's a superstar. I can't speak more highly of her.

"I remember, just before the Christmas break, I scored a few goals and I think Fran assisted every single one of them. We returned to play Reading and Fran scored four and I finally assisted her.

"From then on, I was like 'OK, this is going to become something now'. I thought 'I'm going to make it my goal not to only get goals off Fran but to help her score.'

"I feel really lucky to play with her."