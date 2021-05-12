Last updated on .From the section European Football

The Champions League final between Chelsea and Manchester City will take place in Portugal with 6,000 fans from each club permitted to attend.

The game on 29 May has been moved from Turkey to the Portuguese city of Porto because of coronavirus restrictions.

Portugal is on England's green list so players and fans can attend without having to quarantine on their return home. Turkey is on the red list.

It is the second successive year the final has been held in Portugal.

