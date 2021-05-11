Last updated on .From the section Scottish Cup

Around 12,000 fans will be inside Hampden in June for the Euros - three weeks after the Scottish Cup final

Uefa will decide "in due course" if fans can attend the Scottish Cup final at Hampden Park, after it received a request from the Scottish FA.

It had seemed supporters would not be permitted for the 22 May game between St Johnstone and Hibernian.

That is despite Scottish government rules allowing crowds of at least 500.

That is because the stadium comes under Uefa control from 14 May as part of the preparations for Euro 2020 and work will have begun at the venue.

However, the Scottish FA has now asked Uefa to reconsider after Europe's governing body, the UK government and the Football Association met to discuss hosting the Champions League final at Wembley in front of fans.

That was raised as a possibility for Wembley even though, by the time of the Champions League final on 29 May, Uefa would have taken charge of that venue for Euro 2020 too.

Aberdeen have also offered to host the showpiece occasion at Pittodrie, which has a capacity of just over 22,000 and hosted a test event in September where 300 fans attended the match with Kilmarnock.

Chairman Dave Cormack told BBC Scotland's The Nine they would be happy to do so "if it was something that both teams and the Scottish FA wanted us to do".

The Scottish FA confirmed last month that no supporters would be inside the national stadium for the final.

It was claimed that the preparatory work for the Euros would prevent Hampden receiving a safety certificate from the local authorities.

However, from Monday, 500 spectators can attend outdoor events in Scotland, with organisers able to submit proposals for larger crowds.

Through that mechanism, it has been agreed that 12,000 fans will be in Hampden for Scotland's Euro 2020 matches against the Czech Republic and Croatia at Hampden in June.