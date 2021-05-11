Last updated on .From the section Motherwell

Allan Campbell has spent 13 years with Motherwell

Allan Campbell will leave Motherwell this summer after manager Graham Alexander conceded that "one last shot" at keeping the midfielder had failed.

Campbell, 22, has spent his entire career so far at Fir Park, scoring 16 goals in 159 appearances, but is out of contract this summer.

The club will be entitled to compensation for the academy product.

"We did offer him a very good contract for us a couple of weeks ago," Alexander said.

"I didn't want to get to summer and he goes elsewhere and we hadn't tried everything we can to keep him."

Campbell will follow Declan Gallagher in leaving Motherwell this summer, with the defender having agreed to join Aberdeen.

Meanwhile, Alexander will resume contract talks with forward Devante Cole after the conclusion of the Scottish Premiership season this weekend.

Motherwell visit Dundee United on Wednesday and finish at home to Ross County on Sunday.

"We have been looking to recruit for a few months now," the manager added. "So for me to sit here and expect a player not to sort his future out would be a bit naive and a little bit selfish."