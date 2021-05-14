Last updated on .From the section Women's Football

Sarah Teegarden's Celtic are two points off Rangers and five behind Glasgow City

East meets west in this Sunday's SWPL1 live matches on the BBC.

Hearts face Celtic in the lunchtime match at Oriam, which can be viewed on the BBC Sport website and app from 12:55 BST.

And, at 16:00, BBC Alba will show Spartans v Rangers. Rangers trail leaders Glasgow City by three points, with Celtic two points further behind.

Highlights of all four of Sunday's games will be on Sportscene on BBC Scotland at 20:30.